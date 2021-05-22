Gov. Edwin Edwards was so detested when he ran for re-election in 1987, because of scandal and a tanking economy, that the favored candidate to defeat him was nicknamed “Abe.”

As in: Anybody but Edwards.

For months, the four political heavyweights challenging Edwards competed to become the candidate for the one million plus voters longing for change.

For a time, U.S. Rep. Bob Livingston, a Republican from Metairie, seemed likeliest to become the alternative to Edwards, win a spot in the runoff against him and then be elected governor. At other times, it looked to be U.S. Rep. Billy Tauzin, a wily Cajun Democrat who had the support of the courthouse gang that traditionally elected governors. For a spell, Secretary of State Jim Brown, a Democrat with a long list of policy ideas, appeared likeliest to emerge as the Abe candidate.

Instead, Abe ended up being the most improbable candidate, the one who was last in the polls for most of the campaign and had the least money. His name: Buddy Roemer, a fourth-term Democratic congressman from northwest Louisiana.

This is the story of how Roemer, who died on Monday, emerged victorious in one of the most dramatic elections in Louisiana history. It’s the story of a candidate who came from the world of traditional Louisiana politics but rejected that approach and called for a dramatic break with the past. His message finally caught fire when he aired a riveting campaign commercial that challenged politics-as-usual.

Edwards had served two terms as governor during the 1970s. With his let-the-good-times-roll ethos and a solid list of accomplishments, he was still revered by voters when he left office in 1980 because of term limits.

In 1983, Edwards swept back into office by trouncing David Treen, who had been elected four years earlier as the first Republican since Reconstruction. Treen was viewed as honest and fair, but indecisive. He was no match for Edwards’ lightning quick political reflexes.

The former governor was so confident during the 1983 campaign that he uttered his most famous line: “The only way I can lose this election is if I’m caught in bed with either a dead girl or a live boy.”

He won, but over the next four years, oil and gas prices plummeted. Tens of thousands of workers lost their jobs, tax revenues dropped, and the state economy slumped.

Meanwhile, Edwards had faced accusations of taking political payoffs and went on trial twice in New Orleans. The trials laid bare his high-stakes gambling junkets to Las Vegas, where he had lost $400,000 one day and used the alias T. Wong when he signed for his debt. Edwards said it was inspired by the admirable Chinese gentleman who had gambled alongside him. On another occasion, Edwards signed his name as E. Nuff, which stood for “enough,” as in he didn’t want to lose any more that day. The casino thought he had written Ed Neff.

Edwards was acquitted, but the sour economy left voters less willing to accept a gambler and womanizer in the Governor’s Mansion for another four years.

Longshot candidate

Buddy Roemer’s father Budgie had served as Edwards’ campaign manager when he was elected as governor in 1972 and then became the governor’s top aide running the day-to-day affairs of government. Buddy Roemer worked for the Edwards campaign as well when he was first elected and for other traditional Louisiana candidates in the following years.

In 1980, Roemer was elected to represent the 4th Congressional District. In Washington, he was a fiscal conservative who voted with Republican President Ronald Reagan’s tax cuts and defense build-up, but he was progressive on civil rights.

In 1981, Budgie Roemer was convicted of corruption and sent to prison. His son blamed Edwards. (A federal court overturned the guilty verdict in 1989.)

Buddy Roemer challenged Edwards in 1987, along with Livingston, Tauzin and Brown, but conventional wisdom gave Roemer little chance of becoming the Abe candidate.

As Edwards said on the night of the primary, “None of us paid any attention to him. He was the fifth running candidate for a long time. We never assumed he was a candidate to look at.”

As he campaigned, Roemer spoke with a mesmerizing, evangelical style, telling voters that Louisiana needed a political revolution that he would lead. He would “slay the dragon,” Edwards, and cleanse the political system that had unfairly ensnared his father.

Roemer impressed crowds everywhere but remained little known throughout the state and wasn’t raising enough money to match the others in TV ad buys.

By September, some of Roemer’s big-money supporters were secretly planning to jump ship and back Tauzin, Tauzin said in a recent interview.

During this time, Raymond Strother, who was Roemer’s media adviser, had been working with Roemer to come up with just the right message to connect with voters.

Strother, 47, was a Texas native who had graduated from LSU and gotten his start in Louisiana politics by working with Gus Weill, the state’s preeminent political consultant. By 1987, Strother had worked for the presidential campaign of Sen. Gary Hart three years earlier, several other Democratic senators and a governor from Arkansas named Bill Clinton.

Roemer could go places, Strother believed, if they could just harness his talent.

“Whereas Clinton was not creative, memorable phrases rolled out of Buddy’s mouth,” Strother wrote in his 2003 memoir, “Falling Up.” Clinton had an ability to connect with people and make them nod in agreement. Roemer could make them clap and stamp their feet.”

Strother was sitting in his home office in Washington, D.C. late one night during the 1987 campaign when he put a sheet of paper in a typewriter and began typing, as he kept in mind Roemer’s speech patterns, expressions, intellect and resolve. Bingo! Strother found the right words. He called Roemer and read him the script. Excited, Roemer told Strother to fly to Louisiana the next day to film it.

After a change to the script’s ending, the Harvard-educated Roemer memorized the 60-second ad in an hour to deliver his lines without a teleprompter.

“Some insiders say I’m not a good politician because I say things that make people angry. They’re right. I do,” Roemer began, speaking straight into the camera in his north Louisiana twang.

He said he had angered people in Washington when he refused to take a congressional pay raise.

“I thought the country needed to tighten its belt,” he said.

Roemer said he angered bureaucrats in Baton Rouge when he said he would reduce the number of state cars “and scrub the budget.”

Next, he took on “the polluters” and said they should pay “to clean it up.”

He said he would cut spending on Education Department bureaucrats and education consultants and use the savings to pay teachers more.

The camera zoomed in on Roemer as he finished with the close he had written.

“I don’t like Louisiana politics,” he said. “I love Louisiana. I love Louisiana enough to make some people angry.”

Roemer decided to spend virtually all of the campaign’s remaining cash on buying TV time for the ad.

“It was a huge gamble,” Strother said.

Political insiders dismissed the ad initially, Strother said, because it insulted the political establishment.

“My theory and Buddy’s theory was that didn’t matter anymore,” Strother said. “TV mattered.”

‘It was just Roemer’

At about the same time the ad began airing, The Times-Picayune, the state’s biggest newspaper at the time, endorsed Roemer with a front-page editorial. Other newspapers also backed him. This show of support gave him credibility with donors looking for a winning candidate. Contributions poured in.

But it was the ad that voters throughout the state saw.

Within two weeks, Roemer had vaulted over Livingston, Tauzin and Brown.

“Strategically, there were two things about the timing of the ad,” said Mark McKinnon, the campaign’s press secretary. “We had just enough time and money to get it up. But it was late enough that the rest of the field didn’t really realize what was happening, or they would have put a bullet in Buddy.

“I’ve seen thousands of political ads, made hundreds,” added McKinnon, who later was part of the campaign team that elected President George W. Bush. “It was the most effective political ad I’ve ever seen. Part of the reason it was so amazing is that it didn’t have a lot of bells and whistles. It was just Roemer.”

On Oct. 24, 1987, Roemer ran first with 33% of the vote to Edwards’ 28%.

At 1:15 a.m., Edwards appeared on stage at the Monteleone Hotel in New Orleans.

He surprised his supporters by announcing he would concede without contesting the primary. Over cries of “No! No!,” Edwards said he could not defeat Roemer.

Strother said other candidates across the country hired him afterward to produce ads similar to the one he had helped craft for Roemer.

“But nobody could pull it off but him,” Strother said. “He believed in the message. When he said something, he meant it.”