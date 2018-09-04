Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents on Tuesday that even though the intensifying tropical storm in the Atlantic appears to be on path to largely spare Louisiana, they should remain alert of the latest conditions and prepared for the worst.

"It remains a very dangerous storm -- one that no one should take lightly," Edwards said after his latest unified command group meeting in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

Edwards on Monday issued a state emergency declaration as Tropical Storm Gordon churned in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service has predicted it will make landfall as a hurricane in Mississippi Tuesday night.

About 200 Louisiana National Guardsmen were deployed Monday across areas of the state that could receive heavy rainfall in the coming days. Edwards said he was deploying an additional 150, largely to areas of north Louisiana that also could see heavy rain.

"'The storm could shift in our direction before it makes landfall," Edwards cautioned.