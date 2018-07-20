Gov. John Bel Edwards is attending the National Governors Association's annual summer meeting in Santa Fe, New Mexico this week, where he is expected to take part in discussions with other governors on the opioid crisis, Opportunity Zones and other topics.
First lady Donna Edwards is also on the trip, according to the governor's office.
They are scheduled to return Sunday evening.
At least 20 other governors are expected to attend the bipartisan gathering.
Edwards, a Democrat who took office in January 2016, also will take part in a meeting of the Council of Governors, to which President Donald Trump re-appointed Edwards last year, during the NGA trip.
@LouisianaGov kicks off the opioid session highlighting best practices including innovations in interdiction and increased access to treatment. #WeTheStates and #NGAinSantaFe pic.twitter.com/zlvhLexwgr— Cara Cromwell (@cmcromwell) July 20, 2018