WASHINGTON — A U.S. Senate panel has advanced legislation that would give Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states a bigger cut of the offshore oil and gas revenues the federal government receives.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted 12-8 Tuesday to send an update to the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security, or GOMESA, Act to the full Senate for consideration, after a continued debate over what states should get when drilling is allowed on federal lands and off coastlines. The proposed revamp is called the Conservation of America’s Shoreline Terrain and Aquatic Life, or COASTAL, Act.

Under current federal law, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas split about 37.5% of the money made from drilling off their coastlines. States that have energy production sites on federal land receive a 50% share.

All of the money Louisiana receives through the revenue sharing program goes toward coastal protection and restoration projects.

“In the case of Louisiana, it is pay me now or pay me later," said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge. “It’s existential.”

It's unclear when the proposed change may get a vote in the full chamber. A similar proposal has been offered by members of the Louisiana delegation in the House, but it has not yet received a committee hearing in the Democrat-controlled lower chamber.

