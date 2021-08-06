Amid often strong disagreements among Republicans at the local and national level over how best to respond to a deadly and crippling pandemic, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has rarely wavered in his skepticism.

Nearly since the beginning, he has publicly challenged the advice of medical experts, whether the subject was the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, the necessity of masks or the risks of the vaccine.

Even as the delta variant has swamped Louisiana and the U.S. in a fourth wave that has increased COVID hospitalizations to record levels — and led some prominent Republicans to reconsider their earlier hesitancy — Landry has doubled down in recent days. He used his prominent perch to file a lawsuit against a private medical school in north Louisiana over a coronavirus vaccine mandate, and publicly shared forms that he claimed parents should fill out to object to mask requirements for their children at school. He also criticized the Catholic bishop of Lafayette for sending "very mixed signals during this pandemic" by requiring children to wear masks at school.

Landry’s all-out assault on public health efforts, which he portrays as intrusive, is helping him to stake out a place on the far fringes of his party as the early skirmishing over who will be Louisiana’s next governor begins.

Of late, many of Landry’s high-profile Republican colleagues have touted the vaccines, including U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. Landry, on the other hand, has refused to reveal whether he’s been vaccinated and has lofted threats at several institutions over their vaccine and masking rules.

Those are not the only ways that Landry has used his office to discourage preventive measures widely backed by local and national public health experts. Landry has argued with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about whether children should get the vaccine; touted experimental coronavirus treatments, and has gone six months without releasing an AG’s opinion on whether public officials can incentivize their employees to get vaccinated.

Some say it’s had real-world consequences.

Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards — whose brother is Gov. John Bel Edwards, a political enemy of Landry’s — asked in February for an opinion from Landry’s office on whether he could give cash bonuses to deputies who got their vaccines. His officers only had a 35% vaccination rate. In the time that it’s taken Landry to respond, Louisiana has seen more than 90,000 additional coronavirus cases and roughly 1,000 new deaths, Edwards’ legal counsel wrote in a recent letter to Landry.

“Of more immediate concern to Sheriff Edwards, is that he had two deputies die from COVID-19, with one deputy hospitalized for nearly three months,” wrote attorney T. Jay Seale III. “Countless others have become sick and missed work, and still others have become exposed and had to quarantine.”

“The delay in implementing this program to incent vaccinations can have significantly adverse consequences to the health of unvaccinated deputies and other employees of the Sheriff’s office with whom they have contact, not to mention members of the public,” Seale continued.

In a nationally televised interview on Wednesday, Gov. Edwards took aim at Landry by name after referencing “people who seem to be purposely undermining confidence in things like vaccinations.”

“I don’t think he’s consulting with any public health experts,” the governor said on PBS. “And what he’s doing has no basis in the law, so it’s very difficult to deal with him.”

In the pandemic’s earliest days, Landry struck a different tone. He appeared with the governor, his frequent nemesis, at a news conference, and the two asked the public to take the virus seriously. The message was clear: The pandemic came before politics, and both were worried about the virus spiraling out of control.

“My No. 1 priority is protecting the health and safety of the people of Louisiana,” Landry said then. “And we are united in this goal. The governor and I are standing here shoulder to shoulder, united, and that is how serious the problem is that we face.”

But since then, the two have taken divergent paths.

Edwards began several rounds of restrictions, shutting down businesses and requiring masks, to contain the spread of the virus.

Landry, meanwhile, soon carved out a role as chief critic of the governor’s rules. He has since continued to stack his chips on the side of the opposition, staking out more extreme ground than other potential contenders for governor in 2023. Both Landry and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser are expected to run, but Nungesser has embraced some of Edwards’ restrictions, while Landry has gone to bat against them.

“Anybody that throws rocks at what we’re trying to do to get this virus out of here — do something positive,” Nungesser said in a recent interview. “It’s not good for Louisiana….. To give people a reason to sue or to fight, it’s energy wasted at a time we all want this to go away. And the best way is for us to work as a team.”

Landry’s position sets him apart from many fellow conservatives. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, for example, recently said he regrets signing a bill into law that prevented schools from issuing mask mandates, now that coronavirus cases are surging in Arkansas. And U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has recently implored Americans to get vaccinated against the virus, describing pundits advising against the vaccine as giving “demonstrably bad advice.”

Landry, however, has only gotten more combative in his attitude toward masks and coronavirus vaccines. He has spent months fighting Edwards’ restrictions in a long-running legal battle that pitted the Democratic governor against Landry, who represents the Republican-led state House of Representatives.

Judge William Morvant, of Baton Rouge’s 19th Judicial District, ruled that the petition used by the House to revoke all of Edwards’ COVID restrictions last year was unconstitutional. He was later overruled by the Louisiana Supreme Court and told to reconsider the case.

By that time, the vaccines were available and Edwards had lifted most coronavirus restrictions. But the case has stayed alive: Morvant also recently ruled on several procedural motions, and Landry’s office has filed notice this week that the attorney general will appeal some of them. Landry’s office has continued to file motions, and a trial on the merits of the case could still happen, even though the restrictions at issue have long since expired.

Matthew Block, the top attorney for the governor, said Edwards’ intention with the lawsuit has always been to make sure his COVID restrictions stay in place.

“The governor’s orders remain in effect, obviously,” Block said. “He just reissued one this week effective (Wednesday) about masking.”

“We’re much more focused right now on the actual response to this surge of Delta rather than litigation strategy,” Block added.

Block said he hasn’t seen a legal opinion from Landry on vaccine mandates, which Landry has spent recent weeks fighting. But he said state law is “very clear.”

“State law provides for the authority for universities, all schools, to request of (the Louisiana Department of Health) the authority to require vaccines, with some very clear opt-outs that several schools in the state have requested,” Block said. “I guess he doesn’t like the vaccine. But I don't really understand what his position is.”

Landry, however, has threatened to exercise his legal power over anyone seeking to impose vaccine mandates, mask mandates or other similar measures. He’s also complained about incentive programs: While he hasn’t responded to the Tangipahoa sheriff’s request, he has criticized Louisiana’s coronavirus vaccine lottery and President Joe Biden’s door-to-door vaccine outreach program.

“We do not need the government coercing our neighbors into making decisions they are uncomfortable with,” Landry said recently. “Not to mention, this opens another door for scammers to collect private information from unsuspicious senior citizens. We already have enough scammers from John Bel's taxpayer-funded lottery bribe.”

He threatened this summer to sue LSU if the university were to adopt a vaccine mandate, and he did filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, a private school in Monroe, over its requirement that students receive the vaccine.

In the lawsuit, and in letters in which Landry has advised parents on how to subvert mask and vaccination requirements, he has insisted that the vaccine is purely “experimental.”

Landry provides a form letter that objecting parents can submit. “I have religious objections to the COVID vaccine,” it says in part. “First, because I object on religious grounds to forcing my child to participate in any medical experiment; and second, because I have religious objections to injecting my child with a product that uses fetal stem cell lines in its development or testing.”

Of the three vaccines on the market, only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine used fetal cell lines in development, confirmation and production. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines did not use fetal cell lines during development or production, but used fetal cell lines from a 1973 abortion in confirmation tests to ensure that the vaccine worked. The vaccines do not contain any fetal cell lines inside of them.

While religious views on vaccinations differ, Catholic bishops have encouraged Catholics to choose the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines if possible over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because of that. Pope Francis told an Italian TV station earlier this year that being vaccinated "is the moral choice because it is about your life but also the lives of others.” The Vatican has also emphasized that those who aren’t vaccinated must take whatever actions they can to ensure they are not spreading the virus and posing a risk to other vulnerable people.

Landry, on the other hand, wrote to Lafayette Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel this week to argue that "free will is an important tenant for the church and for our republic," saying the Catholic Church should not require children to wear masks in school.

Landry’s office, on the other hand, is encouraging people to reject other coronavirus mitigation measures as well. On Wednesday, the same day the governor’s mask mandate went into effect, Reps. Beryl Amedee and Danny McCormick, both Republicans, circulated form letters written by Landry that assert a religious or philosophical objection to the mask mandate for children.

“I believe that our body is the temple of the Holy Spirit and that I am called to honor God in how I care for my body,” the letter said. “I do not consent to forcing a face covering on my child, who is created in the image of God. Masks lead to antisocial behaviors, interfere with religious commands to share God’s love with others, and interfere with relationships in contravention of the Bible.”

When Landry posted the forms, he noted that he is prohibited by state law from giving legal advice to individuals and businesses, so anyone seeking to use the forms should consult with a private attorney.

The governor said Thursday that Landry’s letters about mask exemptions “ignores the dangerous fourth surge of COVID-19 that Louisiana is currently facing with increasingly alarming case counts, hospitalizations and deaths and seeks to undermine public confidence in one of the most effective tools to combat it.”

Beyond religious exemptions, Landry has also sought to argue that the vaccines are not safe. In late June, Landry and his top deputy Liz Murrill wrote letters to Edwards’ office and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, arguing that efforts to convince youth to get vaccinated are dangerous because of reports of myocarditis, a heart condition reported in rare cases.

The letters appear to have been sparked by Murrill’s 17-year-old suffering from myocarditis after receiving the vaccine. She wrote in the letter that her son spent four days in a pediatric ICU after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. She said she was “shocked and dismayed” to see a video produced by the state Health Department promoting vaccines for youths, and said it’s “grossly misleading propaganda” to call myocarditis an extremely rare side effect .

“Your and LDH’s misguided effort to promote the unnecessary vaccination of children and young adults in the face of a clear and present danger to their health and safety is irresponsible and could cause children to die,” Murrill wrote.

Shortly after receiving the letter, the LDH put out a news release reaffirming its confidence in vaccinations for youth, citing a statement from a long list of health groups including the CDC and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In a recent news conference, Ochsner Health System neurosurgeon Dr. Erin Biro explained that she enrolled all three of her children in vaccine clinical trials. She said she was initially hesitant to do so because of the myocarditis concerns, but "if you actually look at the data, the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID is much, much greater," she said.

Dr. Susan Hassig, associate professor of epidemiology at Tulane University, also said in a recent interview that several million young people in the U.S. have been vaccinated and that the risk of myocarditis as a result of the vaccine remains rare. Some public health experts have also called for a middle ground, such as using a single dose of the vaccine for those at highest risk of the condition.

“You have to weigh the differences in risk,” Hassig said. “To me, the risk of otherwise healthy young people getting a treatable short-term rare inflammatory process versus the risk that is posed to them directly and their community, family, friends — indirectly of COVID — is a trade off that I absolutely think is acceptable.”