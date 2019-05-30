BR.bensoncapitolflags225.032418 (copy)
Today in The Rundown: There is one week left in the Louisiana Legislature 2019 session; Trump approves delegation's disaster request; the latest #SpellingBee update and more Louisiana politics. 

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 7

Days until election day: 136

The News

Abortion: Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign a controversial abortion law. http://bit.ly/2VVfTst

Spelling Bee: A Shreveport teen is heading into the final round. http://bit.ly/2JM6Fgu

Saints: "Who Dat Nation" signs are coming to an Interstate near you soon. http://bit.ly/2VYTpH2

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House comes in at 1 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 9 a.m.

  • Joint Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets at noon in Room E.

  • Council on Watershed Management meets at 1 p.m in LaSalle Building.

House Committees

  • Retirement meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 4.
  • Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development meets at 10 a.m. in Room 3.
  • Education meets at 11 a.m. in Room 1.
  • Judiciary meets at 12:30 p.m. in Room 6.

Senate committees

  • Education meets upon adjournment in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
  • Labor and Industrial Relations meets upon recess in Room C.
  • Local and Municipal Affairs meets upon recess in Room F.
  • Natural Resources meets upon recess in Room A-B.
  • Senate Select Committee on Women and Children meets upon adjournment of Senate Labor Committee in Room C.
  • Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets upon recess in Room E.

Governor's schedule

Tweet beat

