Today in The Rundown: There is one week left in the Louisiana Legislature 2019 session; Trump approves delegation's disaster request; the latest #SpellingBee update and more Louisiana politics.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 7
Days until election day: 136
The News
Abortion: Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign a controversial abortion law. http://bit.ly/2VVfTst
Spelling Bee: A Shreveport teen is heading into the final round. http://bit.ly/2JM6Fgu
Saints: "Who Dat Nation" signs are coming to an Interstate near you soon. http://bit.ly/2VYTpH2
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House comes in at 1 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 9 a.m.
Joint Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets at noon in Room E.
Council on Watershed Management meets at 1 p.m in LaSalle Building.
House Committees
- Retirement meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 4.
- Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development meets at 10 a.m. in Room 3.
- Education meets at 11 a.m. in Room 1.
- Judiciary meets at 12:30 p.m. in Room 6.
Senate committees
- Education meets upon adjournment in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Labor and Industrial Relations meets upon recess in Room C.
- Local and Municipal Affairs meets upon recess in Room F.
- Natural Resources meets upon recess in Room A-B.
- Senate Select Committee on Women and Children meets upon adjournment of Senate Labor Committee in Room C.
- Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets upon recess in Room E.
Governor's schedule
- Xy
Tweet beat
La. state Senate president John Alario has served 47 years - only Sixty Rayburn served longer. He has been speaker twice (under Edwin Edwards) and president twice (under Bobby Jindal and @LouisianaGov ). He will give his farewell address to the Senate at 3 pm on 5/31 #lalege— Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) May 22, 2019
In today #lalege quotables, Rep. Jim Morris says, “I’m like a monkey who got his tail cut off. It ain’t gonna be long now.”— Julie Emerson (@JulieEmerson) May 22, 2019
Louisiana College Demos are calling on @LouisianaGov to veto the heartbeat anti-abortion bill. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/xCmsVpodgB— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 30, 2019
House floor vote on Louisiana SB 184, the 6-week abortion ban. #lalege pic.twitter.com/FUDJZbaFTm— IWO New Orleans (@IWONewOrleans) May 30, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to
ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.