Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his weekly media briefing Thursday afternoon, where he's expected to discuss the latest on coronavirus cases and the state's response to last week's winter storm.

In a town hall with The Advocate | Times-Picayune on Thursday morning, Edwards suggested he may loosen the state's coronavirus restrictions when his current Phase 2 order expires next week.

Edwards said the state is “certainly doing better” with the pandemic. He noted the share of COVID tests coming back positive has fallen to about 5%, and hospitalizations have dropped by about a third compared to six weeks ago.

