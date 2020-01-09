WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has announced a major rule change that would drastically cut back the timeline for federal permitting for infrastructure projects like roads and bridges by scaling back the environmental review process.
President Donald Trump announced the change during a news conference at the White House on Thursday, saying the current system has "bogged down" the nation's building.
"It takes many, many years. Sometimes decades. Numbers nobody would even believe," he said. "It's big government at its absolute worst."
Trump said the changes that he will make through executive action will limit federal permitting for projects to two years "and maybe less."
