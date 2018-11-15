U.S. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, along with Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), introduced legislation Thursday that will reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program, or NFIP, for six months.
Funding for the NFIP was set to expire Nov. 30.
“We must ensure that Louisiana families as well as families across the United States remain protected past this expiration," Kennedy said in a release. "My bill will prevent the program from expiring while we work on much-needed reforms.”