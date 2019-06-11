WASHINGTON — A House committee is set to take up a proposed 5-year reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program during a Tuesday afternoon hearing.

NFIP, which provides flood coverage for half a million policyholders in Louisiana, is set to expire at the end of September, when the latest in a string of temporary extensions runs up.

But a bipartisan deal hammered out by the leaders of the House Financial Services Committee could provide more long-term stability that the program hasn't seen since its last long-term lapse in 2017.

While Louisiana's U.S. senators quickly questioned whether the proposal checks off all the boxes on Louisiana's wishlist, some other interested parties have deemed it a compromise that could finally end the cycle of stop-gap reauthorizations while bigger issues are addressed.

“The bill in current form advances a number of the priorities that our coalition has been pushing at a fundamental level,” Michael Hecht, president and CEO of GNO Inc., which oversees the Coalition for Sustainable Flood Insurance, said ahead of Tuesday's meeting. he said of the proposal coming up in committee. “I think this is a very encouraging development."

Hecht said that his group views the proposal as a good base for the program that can be adjusted to meet the market's needs.

“We don’t think this is a set it and forget it type of reauthorization," he said.

With bipartisan support behind the bill, the House could try to fast-track its passage if it can get support from two-thirds of the chamber after it makes it out of committee. It then would go to the Senate to be vetted, where it could face additional hurdles. If it isn't signed by President Donald Trump by the end of September, then another temporary extension would be needed to prevent lapses in the program.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.

NFIP long-term proposal gets first hearing this week; Louisiana delegation voicing concerns WASHINGTON — A long-term authorization of the National Flood Insurance Program will get its first hearing in the U.S. House this week, but Lou…

National Flood Insurance Program extended through September; it's 12th extension in 2 years WASHINGTON — The National Flood Insurance Program that millions of people rely on has gotten another temporary extension, as members of Congre…