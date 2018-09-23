The widening of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge is set to take the home of James "Rickey" Harris after half a century in his family.

"I have worked hard to get this house to my standards," said Harris, a soft-spoken mailman.

"Pretty much got it there," he said. "But now, the interstate is coming. Can't stop the progression of the interstate.

"It is not a good feeling. But I have to move on."

The Harris home, which he inherited from his grandmother, is one of 17 set to be demolished when one new lane in each direction is added to I-10 between the Mississippi River bridge and the Interstate 10/12 split.

A handful of businesses also are scheduled to go under, including Fresh Salon in the Perkins Road overpass area.

Ashley Quartararo, who owns the business, is waiting to see what the state offers.

"I am super nervous," Quartararo said.

Homes of still others are indirectly threatened, even if they are not on the state's list of 17 set to be "relocated," in state parlance.

Pam Baker and her husband live in a home they built six years ago on Fiero Street, where they walk to LSU football games and restaurants like The Overpass Merchant and DiGuilio Brothers.

The house is just yards from the outside lane of I-10 East between Dalrymple Drive and Perkins Road.

Baker is worried that the state's plan to erect a 14-foot-high sound wall in her backyard, about 10 feet from the back of her home, will make things unlivable.

"My concern is I just don't want to move," said Baker, a family court judge for East Baton Rouge Parish. "I built this house not planning on leaving."

The $360 million widening plan is aimed at easing Baton Rouge's notorious traffic problems, especially during morning and evening rush hours.

The work is the biggest part of Gov. John Bel Edwards $600 million highway package he announced in January, including projects in New Orleans and near Shreveport.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, has said the new lanes in Baton Rouge and other changes will improve traffic flow through the always-congested corridor.

Work is set to start in 2019.

But like any major road project, it also carries a human toll, and for Harris, it is hitting three generations.

His mother, Janice, lives a few doors down from her son and daughter-in-law Barbara.

Janice Harris has lived near the same spot since 1968 and in her house for nearly three decades.

"I am raising my 10-year-old granddaughter," she said.

"It would be for the two of us," Harris said of her next stop.

Wilson said he is mindful of what a major road project does to families.

"I am very sensitive to that, personally and professionally," he said.

"I don't take it very lightly," Wilson said. "But I also see the value of what it allows us to achieve as a community."

Rickey Harris is awaiting an offer from the state and may have his own appraisal done.

"I want to make sure they are in the right ballpark," he said.

He said he may try to find a peaceful setting in West Baton Rouge Parish for his next home.

Harris, who has delivered mail since 1989, has lived at his tidy East Washington Street address for about 18 years.

He has replaced doors, added a garage and driveway gate, redone the plumbing and had new cabinets installed in the kitchen.

"I have pretty much remodeled the whole house," he said.

But there is no anger or outrage.

"I am optimistic about it," Harris said. "You just have to deal with everyday life."

Linda White, who has lived in her home near I-10 for 24 years, is also wondering about the future after learning her residence was targeted for removal.

"I am so depressed," said White, who with her husband, Isaac, rent a home the state has targeted. "Where do you go? It hurts."

Isaac White said he will miss the quiet and safety of the neighborhood.

"Not too much crime," he said. "Everybody keeps to themselves."

Eric Haugabrook, who owns a duplex in the neighborhood just east of Washington Street, said homeowners know their property can be taken if no sale agreement is reached.

"They don't really have a choice," Haugabrook said of residents. "They are not very happy at all."

He said some of the affected homes have been owned by multiple generations of the same family.

"Now they have to change their way of living and their culture," Haugabrook said. "And they are going to lose what their ancestors gave to them."

Quartararo's salon is among the restaurants, bars and barber shops whose owners have long been critical of I-10 expansion plans.

Opposition from the area helped kill earlier plans to widen the interstate.

Under the plan, both the on- and off-ramps at Perkins Road will be removed, which has sparked worries on how customers will get in and out of the area during the work.

The Fresh Salon, which has about 1,000 square feet, has been near Fiero and Christian streets for about seven years.

It is around the corner from popular bars, restaurants and shops.

"I love it here," Quartararo said.

Where she goes next is unclear.

Signing a lease is out of the question until she knows what the state is offering.

Quartararo said the only sites she has seen so far are going for $300 plus per square foot, triple what she hopes to pay.

"I am losing my building," she said. "It's my livelihood."

Baker said she has no objections to the 14-foot sound wall set to go up in her backyard, especially if her nearby, long-standing live oak tree can be preserved.

"That is just part of the beauty of living here," she said.

Whether the changes will damage the foundation of her home is a concern.

The judge is also worried that the work will be so invasive that a neighborhood she loves will be scarred indefinitely.

"I do want to know how long they are going to be in my backyard," Baker said.

While expansion talk has floated around for nearly 20 years, Baker said when she bought her lot construction of a loop or bypass made more sense than widening I-10.

"I just thought that logical minds would prevail, that this is a band-aid," she said. "This isn't going to fix anything."