Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr., a former congressman, state representative and Democratic Party chairman, died Saturday in Baton Rouge, said his daughter Mary Werner. He was 88.
Leach was a courtly gentleman from Leesville who also had a common touch that he parlayed into winning a state House race in 1968 and re-election twice before winning a congressional seat in 1978.
He lost re-election in 1980 but won his old state House seat back again and was named chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee by then-Gov. Edwin Edwards and Speaker John Alario.
“He was a very capable chair and capable legislator,” Alario said Sunday. “He was a strong leader and wanted to get the work done on a timely business. If he saw there was something important needed for the state, he would get it done.”
Leach lost a race to be state treasurer in 1987 and to be governor in 2003. He served as the party chair for two years beginning in 2010.
Check back for updates.