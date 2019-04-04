Today in The Rundown: Session starts in less than a week; budget hearings begin; Congressmen push legislation; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the start of the legislative session: 4
Days until the session must end: 63
Days until election day: 191
The News
Congress: U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise is pushing the "born-alive" legislation and has backing from more members of the Louisiana delegation. http://bit.ly/2OK5aiA
Medicaid: More than 30,000 people in Louisiana have been booted from the Medicaid program, after an upgraded state computer check determined they earn too much to receive the taxpayer-financed health insurance. http://bit.ly/2OJotbQ
Polls: Nearly half of Louisiana residents polled say the state is heading in the right direction, up from 39 percent a year ago, according to the latest annual Louisiana Survey. http://bit.ly/2OGHbRs
Congress: U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy continue to push Trump administration on 'duplication of benefits' issue affecting flood victims. http://bit.ly/2OF2mmY
Congress: President Donald Trump continues his praise of Congressman Steve Scalise: http://bit.ly/2OII5wK
Check out more politics coverage from The Advocate.
Happening today
Governor's schedule
- Noon: NO&CO Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.
Tweet beat
Important pre-session news here: You can now place cafeteria orders online. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/rLM1OTjTfY— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 3, 2019
.@JohnBelforLA fundraiser scheduled in Baton Rouge Thursday. I've heard #LSU Coach Ed Orgeron, a friend of the governor, is expected to be there and may speak. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/h9GK0A7sLS— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 3, 2019
Back in DC after some time on the Louisiana campaign trail, @DocAbraham says he's signed onto @SteveScalise-backed discharge petition to move forward with "born alive" resolution. All GOP members of Louisiana delegation have now signed: https://t.co/flqONCR79N #lalege #lagov https://t.co/WvymgM5R42— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 3, 2019
Inbox: @EddieRispone campaign released an op-ed in which Rispone touts "outsider" status & writes: "Voters are not looking for another politician to come in and trim around the edges. They are not looking for someone with the same excuses for not getting it done." #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 3, 2019
.@SenJohnKennedy on Trump threats to shut down the border: “The president, as we know, has a philosophy that if you are going to be a bear, be a grizzly. He’s aggressive.” #lalege #lagov #lasen— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 3, 2019
.@JohnBelforLA & @DocAbraham both went to Cuba (separately) before Trump was elected, in anticipation of more biz opportunities as Obama lifted some restrictions. @mayorcantrell is there now, though Trump has taken stricter approach to Cuba. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/JSnoSw2tGI https://t.co/H2tGkPR1uP— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 3, 2019
Pre #lalege session road trip to site of Bonnie & Clyde ambush near Gibsland honoring ‘The Highwaymen’ who finally stopped couple’s violent killing spree. Saw ‘The Highwaymen’ last weekend & recommend pic.twitter.com/B3DFJ2v6zl— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) April 3, 2019
Pre #lalege session road trip to site of Bonnie & Clyde ambush near Gibsland honoring ‘The Highwaymen’ who finally stopped couple’s violent killing spree. Saw ‘The Highwaymen’ last weekend & recommend pic.twitter.com/B3DFJ2v6zl— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) April 3, 2019
♥️ Let’s #MakeItOfficial #Louisiana #LaLege https://t.co/vRGCgNfJD4— Norby Chabert (@NorbNolty) April 3, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.