BR.wildspringfling0047.adv bf.jpg
Buy Now

Azaleas provide a pop of spring color along with a bright blue sky at the State Capitol gardens Tuesday March 19, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Today in The Rundown: Session starts in less than a week; budget hearings begin; Congressmen push legislation; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 4

Days until the session must end: 63

Days until election day: 191

The News

Congress: U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise is pushing the "born-alive" legislation and has backing from more members of the Louisiana delegation. http://bit.ly/2OK5aiA

Medicaid: More than 30,000 people in Louisiana have been booted from the Medicaid program, after an upgraded state computer check determined they earn too much to receive the taxpayer-financed health insurance. http://bit.ly/2OJotbQ

Polls: Nearly half of Louisiana residents polled say the state is heading in the right direction, up from 39 percent a year ago, according to the latest annual Louisiana Survey. http://bit.ly/2OGHbRs

Congress: U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy continue to push Trump administration on 'duplication of benefits' issue affecting flood victims. http://bit.ly/2OF2mmY

Congress: President Donald Trump continues his praise of Congressman Steve Scalise: http://bit.ly/2OII5wK

Check out more politics coverage from The Advocate.

Happening today

Governor's schedule

  • Noon: NO&CO Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

Tweet beat 

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments