WASHINGTON — Louisiana Republicans have spent the past two days decrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's ripping of a copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech at its conclusion Tuesday evening.

U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise called it "disgraceful," while U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson called it a "sad moment for the country."

On Thursday, Scalise and Johnson, along with all other Republicans from Louisiana in the U.S. House, voted in favor of a resolution to formally condemn Pelosi. The measure was defeated in a party-line 224-193 vote.

"What happened at the end, I thought that was disgraceful," Scalise said Thursday after the vote. "Who knows what (the House Democrats) are going to do next, but that's ok. In the meantime, the president is still working. He's not going to lose his focus."

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, the lone Democrat in the delegation who hails from New Orleans, was the only vote from Louisiana against the proposed censure.

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, a Texas Republican who sponsored the resolution, called Pelosi's actions during the president's address "appalling and shameful."

"Regardless of her personal feelings, she had a responsibility to conduct herself with civility as the presiding officer representing the House of Representatives. She is not the Speaker of the Democrats, but of the People’s House," Granger said in a statement.

The resolution, which Democrats sidelined through a procedural move, accused Pelosi of "a breach of decorum" that "degraded the proceedings of the joint session."

A spokesman for Pelosi responded in a statement to CNN that it was "sad to see" Granger, who is the top REpublican on the House Appropriations Committee, "have to kneel at the altar of Trump in order to win her primary."

"That’s all this is about," said Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff.

How the Louisiana delegation voted on resolution condemning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

In favor of advancing resolution: U.S. Reps. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto; Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge; Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre; Mike Johnson, R-Bossier City; and Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson.

Against: U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans.