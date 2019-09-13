Ulysses Gene Thibodeaux, Chief Judge of the Third Circuit Court of Appeal, right, swore in Mary Leach Werner, left, as the new chair of the LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Werner replaces James Williams at the head of the 16-member council that oversees the LSU System. She is the daughter of former Congressman Buddy Leach, D-Leesville. Her mother, Laura, had been a member of the LSU board. Werner is director and vice president of the family-owned the Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company and the North American Land Company.