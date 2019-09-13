Mary Werner sworn in
Ulysses Gene Thibodeaux, Chief Judge of the Third Circuit Court of Appeal, right, swore in Mary Leach Werner, left, as the new chair of the LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Werner replaces James Williams at the head of the 16-member council that oversees the LSU System. She is the daughter of former Congressman Buddy Leach, D-Leesville. Her mother, Laura, had been a member of the LSU board. Werner is director and vice president of the family-owned the Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company and the North American Land Company.

 Staff photo by Mark Ballard

The LSU Board of Supervisors met behind closed doors to review the job performance of LSU President F. King Alexander and approved of his stewardship of a system with eight campuses and more than 50,000 students statewide.

Some bloggers had predicted Alexander’s job was in jeopardy.

But his annual review by the 16 supervisors came in all A's and B's, Alexander said and a board member confirmed.

Alexander has been under fire from some quarters for decisions like unilaterally changing admission standards and his handling of the drunken death of an LSU freshman in fraternity house.

But the supervisors, who decide Alexander’s job status, praise his work at juggling finances during a time of reduced appropriations and for attracting more minorities and low-income students to the state’s flagship university.

Alexander plans to visit LSU campuses around the state in the next few weeks.

