The LSU Board of Supervisors met behind closed doors to review the job performance of LSU President F. King Alexander and approved of his stewardship of a system with eight campuses and more than 50,000 students statewide.
Some bloggers had predicted Alexander’s job was in jeopardy.
But his annual review by the 16 supervisors came in all A's and B's, Alexander said and a board member confirmed.
Alexander has been under fire from some quarters for decisions like unilaterally changing admission standards and his handling of the drunken death of an LSU freshman in fraternity house.
But the supervisors, who decide Alexander’s job status, praise his work at juggling finances during a time of reduced appropriations and for attracting more minorities and low-income students to the state’s flagship university.
Alexander plans to visit LSU campuses around the state in the next few weeks.