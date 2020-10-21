Republican U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, of Lafayette, who is often embroiled in controversy, is running for his third term in Congress against two Democrats and a Libertarian.

The challengers on the Nov. 3 ballot are Democrat Rob Anderson, who lives in Sulphur; Democrat Braylon Harris, of Lake Charles; and Libertarian Brandon LeLeux, also of Lake Charles.

Higgins, 59, fended off three challengers in 2018 by capturing 55% of the vote on his way to a second term, and is favored to win again.

The district stretches across southwest Louisiana, including Lake Charles and Lafayette.

Higgins arrived on the political scene in 2016 when he upset fellow Republican Scott Angelle, who almost made the 2015 governor's race runoff, for the congressional post.

A former law enforcement officer, he had won attention for his tough talk on a local television program called Crime Stoppers.

Since then he has made news for his blunt statements, including a social media post earlier this year when he said social justice protesters in Louisiana should be met with deadly force.

Higgins was also a prominent critic of Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home orders in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that "government oppressors" were making live needlessly difficult for businesses.

Neither the congressman nor his campaign office returned requests for comment.

Higgins' website says he believes both the U.S. immigration system and tax code are broken.

He said he backs programs that build community support for law enforcement and has backed legislation that would "defund" Planned Parenthood, the nation's leading abortion provider.

Higgins has raised $720,494 in his bid for a third term, according to his campaign finance report for the period that ended Sept. 30. The congressman reported he has spent $517,356 and has $243,826 on hand.

Anderson, 51, ran for the same post two years ago and captured 5% of the vote as sort of a protest candidacy. "Can't a regular guy run for Congress anymore and better yet win?" he asked.

Anderson said this time, if he wins the job, his key priorities would be health care, education and infrastructure.

He said the nation needs to work toward a system "where every person is covered by health care."

"Ultimately the goal is universal coverage," Anderson said.

Anderson has been a homebuilder and ran an online magazine.

He said his campaign has made allowances for the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in southwest Louisiana.

Anderson said he has stood in front of a supermarket handing out face masks.

His campaign has made donations of food, water and batteries to Lake Charles area shelters after hurricanes Laura and Delta pummeled the region.

Anderson said Higgins lacks the skills to represent voters.

"Personally, I think he is a marketing tool sent by the RNC to posture and pose and pretend to be the face of law and order, where his resume and track record do not reflect that," he said.

Anderson's campaign had raised $63,616 as of March 31, the latest finance report available. He had spent $48,015 and had $2,695 on hand.

Harris, 35, is the pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Lake Charles and is the director of a program in the Calcasieu Parish district attorney's office that mentors youth.

He lost his home when Hurricane Laura struck on Aug. 27 and is temporarily living in Iowa, just east of Lake Charles.

"We have taken a beating," Harris said.

The Democrat said his campaign is called the "people's priorities tour" where he touts education, health care and the rebuilding of southwest Louisiana after the hurricanes.

Harris said his main reason for running is because the "tenor of Washington is definitely not conducive to the forming of a perfect union."

He said Higgins is unable to promote that theme "due to his lack of decency and decorum."

Harris had raised $16,340, according to his Sept. 30 finance report. He had spent $7,484 and had $8,755 on hand.

LeLeux, a restaurant manager, said one of his themes is allowing people to live as they please.

"Our government continually invades our lives and attempts to do this on a daily basis," he said on his website.

LeLeux said a free market is the key to a free society, the right to self-defense carries the highest value and the public school curriculum should be decided by local officials.

LeLeux did not return multiple messages for comment.