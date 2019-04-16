A bid to put a moratorium on new highway billboards, in part because of anger over anti-trucker ads by trial attorneys, is underway in the House Transportation Committee.

The measure is House Concurrent Resolution 4 by state Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro.

It has sparked heavy opposition from Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Co., which is responsible for roughly 80 percent of 7,000 billboards statewide.

The measure is being pushed by the trucking industry, which is represented by the Louisiana Motor Transport Association.

"I am simply asking you to put a moratorium on billboards," McFarland told the committee. "We have 7,000 of them."

Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, a member of the committee, disputed comments by backers of the resolution that billboards represent a major distraction for truckers and other motorists.

Marcelle said the key distraction among drivers is cell phones.

The issue sparked a jammed committee room with backers and opponents of the legislation.

Legislative officials opened a second committee room so the overflow crowd can watch the debate remotely.

