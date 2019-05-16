WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is leading a bipartisan effort to introduce legislation meant to prevent people from receiving “surprise medical bills” when they inadvertently receive treatment out of their insurance networks — a frustrating health care issue that affects countless patients each year.

“Patients should be the reason for the care, not an excuse for the bill,” Cassidy R-Baton Rouge, said at a news conference explaining the proposal that has been months in the making. “The patient should be held harmless.”

Surprise bills happen most often after someone seeks medical care in an emergency room. A common scenario is when the hospital is in network, but the patient is treated by an out-of-network doctor. Additionally, some specialists, who are brought in for surgeries and other procedures, such as anesthesiologists, can be out-of-network and prompt additional out-of-pocket costs.

The issue is one Cassidy, a medical doctor, has repeatedly raised, trying various proposals to eliminate the sticker shock his constituents have told him horror stories about.

After quietly tolling away on hashing out a final proposal, the idea gained a public resurgence last week, when Cassidy and other sponsors of the bill joined President Donald Trump for a news conference on the topic at the White House.

“If we get this the way we want it over the next two weeks, I think you’re going to see something really great," Trump said at the time. “It’s something that will have a tremendous impact.”

They were joined by patients who told stories of facing thousands of dollars in unexpected medical bills when they received treatment from out-of-network providers without their knowledge.

Senators who took part in Thursday’s meeting said they often hear similar stories from constituents.

“Consumers want to know what they are pay at the time they receive care, not months down the road when they receive a bill,” said Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat who praised medical doctor Cassidy’s insight on the issue.

“People are mad. They’re upset. They’re frustrated,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska said, as her colleagues all nodded in agreement.

Under the proposal outlined Thursday, patients would only be billed for in-network costs for emergency services, even in cases when they are treated at an out-of-network facility or by an out-of-network provider. Additionally, those who receive treatment at an out-of-network facility could only be billed further for in-network costs when they can’t be safely transported to an in-network provider without medical transport.

In non-emergency cases, patients would only pay their in-network share when an out-of-network provider treats them at an in-network facility. That would also apply to out-of-network specialist or lab costs.

Doctors and the insurance industry have long disagreed on how that would work to ensure that providers are paid a fair price and insurance companies don’t end up saddled with unnecessary costs.

Cassidy and Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, merged ideas that they have previously proposed to create a hybrid solution that would first set a median amount for insurers to pay providers for the out-of-network services, but it also would create a new independent arbitration process for providers and plans to work out disagreements over payment amounts.

The patient would not be a party to the arbitration and would never owe more than the in-network rate.

“There is a strong bipartisan momentum,” Hassan said of the bill’s chances of winning approval in the Senate and then in the House, where separate proposals have been floating around to address surprise medical bills.