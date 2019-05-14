Today in The Rundown: All the news you need in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 23
Days until election day: 149
The News
The Worst: Louisiana is now three for three in being recognized as the worst state based on health care, education, infrastructure, crime and other quality-of-life measures, according to a national analysis released this week. http://bit.ly/2JDRZPC
POTUS: President Trump returns to Louisiana today. Here are the details about his visit: http://bit.ly/2JExtPc
La Lege: The head of Louisiana’s House Republican caucus on Monday began a push to roll back the part of the state sales tax that lawmakers implemented in a deal to shore up the state’s budget last year. http://bit.ly/2JCf7hr
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House comes in at 2 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 1 p.m.
House Committees
- Administration of Criminal Justice meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
- Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- Education meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 1.
- Appropriations meets upon adjournment of the House in Room 5.
Senate Committees
- Judiciary A meets at 9:30 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Judiciary B meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room E.
- Judiciary C meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room F.
- Finance meets upon adjournment of the Senate in Room A-B.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards is co-hosting a cybersecurity conference sponsored by the National Governors Association in Shreveport. (Story)
Tweet beat
Watching a documentary about a show with a wormhole. And it’s not about the #LaLege pic.twitter.com/OI8uYcSo0H— Jason Redmond (@JasonRedmond74) May 13, 2019
. @LouisianaGov is sitting in the House chamber for Rep. Dorothy Sue Hill's farewell speech. #lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) May 13, 2019
Former Rep. Thomas J. “Butch” Ward, who was a fixture on the Jefferson Parish Council for 24 years after his stint in the Legislature, died today at age 79. #LaLege #LaGov https://t.co/1SDpKNakz5— Mitch Rabalais (@MitchRabalais) May 13, 2019
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to
ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.