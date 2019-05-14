State Capitol with exxon.jpg
The Louisiana State Capitol

 ADVOCATE STAFF FILE PHOTO BY JOHN BALLANCE

Today in The Rundown: All the news you need in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 23

Days until election day: 149

The News

The Worst: Louisiana is now three for three in being recognized as the worst state based on health care, education, infrastructure, crime and other quality-of-life measures, according to a national analysis released this week. http://bit.ly/2JDRZPC

POTUS: President Trump returns to Louisiana today. Here are the details about his visit: http://bit.ly/2JExtPc

La Lege: The head of Louisiana’s House Republican caucus on Monday began a push to roll back the part of the state sales tax that lawmakers implemented in a deal to shore up the state’s budget last year. http://bit.ly/2JCf7hr

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House comes in at 2 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 1 p.m.

House Committees

  • Administration of Criminal Justice meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
  • Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Education meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 1.
  • Appropriations meets upon adjournment of the House in Room 5.

Senate Committees

  • Judiciary A meets at 9:30 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
  • Judiciary B meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room E.
  • Judiciary C meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room F.
  • Finance meets upon adjournment of the Senate in Room A-B.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards is co-hosting a cybersecurity conference sponsored by the National Governors Association in Shreveport. (Story

Tweet beat

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

