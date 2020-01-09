BR.capitol.adv HS 001.JPG
The Louisiana State Capitol stands tall under blue skies, November 2, 2019, in downtown Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Today in The Rundown:  Happy New Year and welcome back to your weekly guide to Louisiana politics news! In today's edition: Inauguration is less than a week away; top state executives announce new plans for the new year; Trump plans to attend game in New Orleans; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics. 

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until inauguration: 4

Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 60

Days until the regular session must end: 140

The News

POTUS: After confidential briefings, Louisiana Republicans are standing by President Donald Trump's actions in the Iran conflict. http://bit.ly/2T5UvD2

Education: Superintendent John White is leaving the state K-12 system after eight years. http://bit.ly/2QZYjD7

Baton Rouge: It's official that Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom will run for re-election. http://bit.ly/2T8kXvU

LSU: President Donald Trump will attend the national championship game in New Orleans next week. http://bit.ly/36n7tQL

LAGOP: Elections for Louisiana Republicans' governing body are on hold as the party objects to a 1980s-era law that would have it dramatically rework its central committee districts and force some current members to run against one another. http://bit.ly/2FylW0q (via AP)

ICYMI: Steve Gleason will formally receive his Congressional Gold Medal in a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol next week. http://bit.ly/2ZOQtAz

ICYMI: The U.S. Supreme Court is set to take up Louisiana's abortion admitting privileges law in March. http://bit.ly/2QMIgbU

Environment: U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond — the only Democrat in Louisiana’s congressional delegation — is getting involved in the battle over a LaPlace chemical plant. http://bit.ly/39UcT8a

Jeff Parish: Outgoing Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni, rocked by a sexting scandal during his time in office, is weighing his next options. http://bit.ly/39PTLrH

Hard Rock: The developers behind the Hard Rock Hotel have put off a request to demolish three nearby buildings as they continue altering plans to take down the partially collapsed, 18-story structure looming over Canal Street. http://bit.ly/2FzHvxu

Health: Louisiana Health Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee is leaving for other opportunities. http://bit.ly/35y8Sm7

Coming up...

At the Capitol

  • On Monday, the House and Senate convene at 10 a.m. for their organizational session of the new term.
  • Gov. John Bel Edwards' inauguration takes place at noon on Monday on the Capitol steps (or inside if it rains).

Today

  • Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets at 10 a.m. in the LaSalle Building.
  • Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding meets at 1 p.m. in Capitol Room 6.

Tweet beat

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent and author of The Rundown.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

