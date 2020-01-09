Today in The Rundown: Happy New Year and welcome back to your weekly guide to Louisiana politics news! In today's edition: Inauguration is less than a week away; top state executives announce new plans for the new year; Trump plans to attend game in New Orleans; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until inauguration: 4
Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 60
Days until the regular session must end: 140
The News
POTUS: After confidential briefings, Louisiana Republicans are standing by President Donald Trump's actions in the Iran conflict. http://bit.ly/2T5UvD2
Education: Superintendent John White is leaving the state K-12 system after eight years. http://bit.ly/2QZYjD7
Baton Rouge: It's official that Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom will run for re-election. http://bit.ly/2T8kXvU
LSU: President Donald Trump will attend the national championship game in New Orleans next week. http://bit.ly/36n7tQL
LAGOP: Elections for Louisiana Republicans' governing body are on hold as the party objects to a 1980s-era law that would have it dramatically rework its central committee districts and force some current members to run against one another. http://bit.ly/2FylW0q (via AP)
ICYMI: Steve Gleason will formally receive his Congressional Gold Medal in a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol next week. http://bit.ly/2ZOQtAz
ICYMI: The U.S. Supreme Court is set to take up Louisiana's abortion admitting privileges law in March. http://bit.ly/2QMIgbU
Environment: U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond — the only Democrat in Louisiana’s congressional delegation — is getting involved in the battle over a LaPlace chemical plant. http://bit.ly/39UcT8a
Jeff Parish: Outgoing Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni, rocked by a sexting scandal during his time in office, is weighing his next options. http://bit.ly/39PTLrH
Hard Rock: The developers behind the Hard Rock Hotel have put off a request to demolish three nearby buildings as they continue altering plans to take down the partially collapsed, 18-story structure looming over Canal Street. http://bit.ly/2FzHvxu
Health: Louisiana Health Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee is leaving for other opportunities. http://bit.ly/35y8Sm7
Coming up...
At the Capitol
- On Monday, the House and Senate convene at 10 a.m. for their organizational session of the new term.
- Gov. John Bel Edwards' inauguration takes place at noon on Monday on the Capitol steps (or inside if it rains).
Today
- Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets at 10 a.m. in the LaSalle Building.
- Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding meets at 1 p.m. in Capitol Room 6.
Tweet beat
Last ride on this elevator from the bill room on the second floor. Only a few things left to clear out of my office. There’s a wonderful and helpful staff ready to assist a new group of folks come Monday. Good luck new gals and guys. pic.twitter.com/UBskMsrazx— Dan Claitor (@DanClaitor) January 8, 2020
Took the Member pin off for the last time after my final Capitol meeting earlier today. It’s been an honor to serve. Looking forward to the next chapter in my life. Thank you to the people of Lafourche & Terrebonne parishes and may God bless the great state of #Louisiana!#LaLege pic.twitter.com/pbd9484WpQ— Norby Chabert (@NorbNolty) January 8, 2020
Inauguration construction continues, but rain still threatens to upend outside plans for Monday. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/x5nIo7kSCs— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) January 8, 2020
It's 1st day qualifying for Louisiana's April 4 prez primary. Dems who've signed up so far, per SOS:🔷 @PeteButtigieg 🔷 @amyklobuchar 🔷 @DevalPatrick 🔷 @SenSanders 🔷 @AndrewYang For GOP: @JeffLandry will file papers for @realDonaldTrump tomorrow. #lalege #lagov #laelex— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 8, 2020
Shifting gears a bit: .@SenJohnKennedy says he is confident #LSU will win next week's national championship game: “This is the best LSU team I’ve seen in my lifetime. Just phenomenal. It’s been an incredible season.” #lasen #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 8, 2020
.@SenJohnKennedy said he hopes to attend the game and inauguration on Monday, but his attendance will depend on Senate's schedule. #lalege #lagov #lsu #lasen— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 8, 2020
Helping to lead the parade of NASA, Boeing, & contract employees as we rollout the @NASA_SLS rocket core stage to be transported to @NASAStennis. The path to the moon & beyond goes through Michoud! 🚀#LaLege #LaSTEM⚙️🤖 pic.twitter.com/LzbMF0F9H3— Sharon Hewitt (@sharonhewitt) January 8, 2020
Wouldn’t be right to visit Huey and then not pay my respects to Earl. #lagov #lalege https://t.co/BDIU6MJJnf pic.twitter.com/ATyREIVRzP— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) January 8, 2020
Inbox: Obamacare signups in Louisiana fall to a record low for the second straight year. They were about 93,000 last year. For 2020, they fell to 87,748, per CMS. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/Xf9c4hcFEP— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) January 8, 2020
Today is Elvis' birthday! Did you know that the famous quote "Elvis has left the building!" is from his time with the Louisiana Hayride in Shreveport? #funfact #Elvis #LouisianaHayride #lalege #lagov #OnlyLouisiana pic.twitter.com/tL6kITfik3— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) January 8, 2020
Inbox: Several progressive groups are organizing #NoWarWithIran rallies across the country for tomorrow afternoon.Ones scheduled in Louisiana: New Orleans: https://t.co/6aCJWYnY7SLafayette: https://t.co/aJ9lTgpxbHNorthshore: https://t.co/qlxFNhuztk#lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 8, 2020
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent and author of The Rundown.
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to
ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.