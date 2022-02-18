Louisiana utility regulators are set to receive on Wednesday Entergy’s request to charge its customers $3.2 billion to get the lights back on after five storms in 2020 and 2021.
But at least one member of the Public Service Commission wants north Louisiana to pay less than customers in the rest of the state.
“If our region suffered less damage, should we be expected to pay the same for storm recovery?” said PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell, the Bossier Parish Democrat who represents north Louisiana.
Because utility companies operate as monopolies in their service areas, the Public Service Commission have the authority to set rates consumers pay for their electricity and natural gas each month. Utilities can charge the price of making and distributing power. The companies also are allowed to seek compensation for the costs of fixing the damages to the electrical grid caused by storms.
The PSC is meeting 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Copeland Tower in Metairie. On the agenda is Entergy’s costs from the five storms, which are hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta from 2020 and winter storm Uri and Hurricane Ida from 2021, Campbell said.
Generally, the five-elected PSC commissioners investigate the charges, decide which are prudent, then authorize a bond sale for the full amount. The bonds are guaranteed by surcharges added to the monthly bills of customers.
Entergy services about 1 million of Louisiana’s 2 million electricity customers. Average residential Entergy customers – using 1,250 kilowatt-hours a month – can expect the Laura-Delta-Zeta-Uri-Ida storm surcharge to be $10 per month and run for 15 years, Campbell said.
But north Louisiana saw little damage from some of the storms, the commissioner said.
Campbell said Entergy customers in north Louisiana already are paying for past storms including Gustav, Ike, and Isaac. The largest of those previous surcharges, averaging $5 a month for 2005 hurricanes Katrina and Rita, appeared on Entergy customer bills for a full decade, 2008 to 2018.
“Now I have to explain a new surcharge that will be twice as costly and last five years longer,” Campbell said. “Needless to say, it is hard to explain when storms like Ida caused no damage in Monroe.”
Campbell said that at Wednesday’s meeting he would ask to show where the five storms caused damage. Then, he will call for a PSC investigation of fairness in handling of storm damage.
“But February 23 is not the end,” Campbell said. “Entergy will come back to the Commission later this year with a request to recover an additional $1.4 billion in damages from Hurricane Ida. Louisiana’s other two investor-owned electric utilities, CLECO and SWEPCO, have filed their own storm-damage cases asking for repayment by monthly surcharge.
He said people living in hurricane-prone areas of Louisiana pay more for insurance than do his constituents in north Louisiana.