The resolution of a dispute with the Kansas City Southern railroad means work on the $343 million Comite River Diversion Canal is moving ahead and should be finished by August of 2021, a top official of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday morning.

"It is full speed ahead," said Bobby Duplantier, the Corps' senior manager on the project.

In August the Corps and KCS officials were embroiled in a dispute over a request by the railroad for at least $5 million.

The disagreement focused on how much money the federal government should pay KCS on top of a pledge to maintain a new bridge carrying railroad tracks that will extend over the canal.

Duplantier told members of the Comite River Diversion Canal Task Force that he expects a key document from KCS to proceed on the project by Nov. 22.

"Everything else is ready to go," he said.

The 12-mile canal, which has been discussed for decades, would siphon water from the Comite River and send it to the Mississippi River.

The Comite is a tributary of the Amite River.

The aim is to lessen the risks of flooding, especially in areas hard hit by the 2016 flood.

"We have an obligation to alleviate this constant threat," said state Rep. Valerie Hodges, R-Denham Springs and chairwoman of the task force.

Two members of the task force, state Sen. Regina Barrow and state Rep. Barbara Carpenter, both Baton Rouge Democrats, expressed concerns about the impact on traffic during work around U. S. 61.

Duplantier downplayed the worries and said he and others would welcome a public hearing in the next week or so to allow residents of the area who rely on the highway to get their questions answered.

A portion of the canal is being built near U. S. 61.

A new bridge will be extended over the channel.

During a break in the meeting, Duplantier said officials plan to maintain the flow of traffic by building a car and truck bypass on one side of the highway and a railroad bypass on the other.

"Once we have tied in those bypass mechanisms for each of those we will then start digging up the actual footprint where the bridge is going to go, the permanent bridge," he said.

Duplantier said that portion of the project will take about one year and begin around February, 2020.

He said the impact on daily traffic will be "very minimal" and contractors will study traffic patterns to determine the best time for construction.

