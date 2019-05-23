senatebudget0001.050818 bf
Today in The Rundown: With two weeks left in the Louisiana Legislature's 2019 session, Capital Outlay heads to the House floor, scrutiny continues over Medicaid eligibility, framework for St. George incorporation moves forward and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics news.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 14

Days until election day: 141

The News

Medicaid: About 17,000 will be kicked off the state's Medicaid program unless they hand over proof that they qualify. The purge is part of the Louisiana Department of Health's new verification system. http://bit.ly/2JZfHX4

Bayou Bridge: Environmentalists and activists arrested for protesting around the pipeline have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a state law passed last year that allows law enforcement to charge protesters as felons. http://bit.ly/2JVOYdO

Congress: The always colorful Sen. John Kennedy had some advice for Democrats on Wednesday as they continue to mull potentially launching an impeachment inquiry and other investigation tactics into President Trump: "Urinate or get off the pot." http://bit.ly/2JYaYF1

St. George: Voting along racial lines, a Louisiana House committee approved legislation to set up a transition if residents of the proposed St. George elect to become a new city. http://bit.ly/2JVR1P2

Medical marijuana: Legislation that would allow patients to inhale cannabis for medicinal purposes is advancing at the Capitol as the session nears its end. http://bit.ly/2JZgasi (via Manship News Service)

Happening today

At the State Capitol

  • House and Senate come in at 9 a.m. 

Senate Committees

  • Senate Select Committee on Women and Children meets at 1 p.m. in Room F.
  • Finance meets at 1:30 p.m. in Room A-B.
  • Education meets upon adjournment in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
  • Local and Municipal Affairs meets upon adjournment in Room F.
  • Natural Resources meets upon adjournment in Room A-B.
  • Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets upon adjournment in Room E.

Governor's schedule

  • 10 a.m. Economic Development Announcement at Delek US Refinery in Krotz Springs.
  • 2 p.m. Unified Command Group meeting at GOHSEP, followed by news conference.
  • 6 p.m. American Spirit Awards Gala at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

Tweet beat

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

