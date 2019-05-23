Today in The Rundown: With two weeks left in the Louisiana Legislature's 2019 session, Capital Outlay heads to the House floor, scrutiny continues over Medicaid eligibility, framework for St. George incorporation moves forward and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics news.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 14
Days until election day: 141
The News
Medicaid: About 17,000 will be kicked off the state's Medicaid program unless they hand over proof that they qualify. The purge is part of the Louisiana Department of Health's new verification system. http://bit.ly/2JZfHX4
Bayou Bridge: Environmentalists and activists arrested for protesting around the pipeline have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a state law passed last year that allows law enforcement to charge protesters as felons. http://bit.ly/2JVOYdO
Congress: The always colorful Sen. John Kennedy had some advice for Democrats on Wednesday as they continue to mull potentially launching an impeachment inquiry and other investigation tactics into President Trump: "Urinate or get off the pot." http://bit.ly/2JYaYF1
St. George: Voting along racial lines, a Louisiana House committee approved legislation to set up a transition if residents of the proposed St. George elect to become a new city. http://bit.ly/2JVR1P2
Medical marijuana: Legislation that would allow patients to inhale cannabis for medicinal purposes is advancing at the Capitol as the session nears its end. http://bit.ly/2JZgasi (via Manship News Service)
Happening today
At the State Capitol
- House and Senate come in at 9 a.m.
Senate Committees
- Senate Select Committee on Women and Children meets at 1 p.m. in Room F.
- Finance meets at 1:30 p.m. in Room A-B.
- Education meets upon adjournment in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Local and Municipal Affairs meets upon adjournment in Room F.
- Natural Resources meets upon adjournment in Room A-B.
- Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets upon adjournment in Room E.
Governor's schedule
- 10 a.m. Economic Development Announcement at Delek US Refinery in Krotz Springs.
- 2 p.m. Unified Command Group meeting at GOHSEP, followed by news conference.
- 6 p.m. American Spirit Awards Gala at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
Tweet beat
La. state Senate president John Alario has served 47 years - only Sixty Rayburn served longer. He has been speaker twice (under Edwin Edwards) and president twice (under Bobby Jindal and @LouisianaGov ). He will give his farewell address to the Senate at 3 pm on 5/31 #lalege— Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) May 22, 2019
In today #lalege quotables, Rep. Jim Morris says, “I’m like a monkey who got his tail cut off. It ain’t gonna be long now.”— Julie Emerson (@JulieEmerson) May 22, 2019
Stacey Abrams says she's not happy with fellow Democrat @LouisianaGov, who is planning to sign a fetal heartbeat abortion ban when it reaches his desk. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/WzAKppFtkq— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) May 22, 2019
.@BillCassidy, who is up for reelection next year (on same ballot as POTUS), is building up campaign rolls/fundraising with a very Trumpian message here: "No more obstruction." "Finish the wall!" #lasen https://t.co/mrhUdG0mEc— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 22, 2019
On the day of his farewell address, my very good friend - and fellow young buck in the Senate - @JPMorrell gave every member a unique @OriginalFunko character that reminded him of them. I’m flattered & humbled by mine. #LaLege #GOT #HandOfTheKingQueenKing #IDrinkAndIKnowThings pic.twitter.com/yWid8IzoLS— Norby Chabert (@NorbNolty) May 22, 2019
Yesterday, I had the honor of kicking off our #SexualAssault Statewide Training, which brings in experts to help train law enforcement from across the state how to better investigate this serious crime, while keeping in mind the potential trauma of survivors. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/7NMP0H2Hyt— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) May 22, 2019
Here's what @SteveScalise said last week when asked about what he would hope to see from POTUS meeting with Dem leaders. "I wouldn't tell the president how to negotiate with Speaker Pelosi. I think he does a good job of negotiating." #lalege #lagov https://t.co/LBC318XxlU— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 22, 2019
.@LouisianaGov, who recently offered his support to @lsuprez amid rumors Jay Dardenne might be replacing him, says he doesn't know anything about the rumors, and that Dardenne has told him it's "not on his radar." "I just believe in supporting the team we have" #lalege #lagov— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) May 22, 2019
As he gives his farewell speech, Senate Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur, a champion for language immersion programs, delivers part of his speech in French. #lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) May 22, 2019
With news that Cleveland will host 2021 #NFLDraft and KC in 2023, a throwback to this @rwalkeradvocate story: Why New Orleans is unlikely to get a chance to host an NFL Draft: https://t.co/bltakaJCO7 #Saints https://t.co/U6SuF31QgW— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 22, 2019
