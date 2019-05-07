U.S. Sen. John Kennedy took a moment on Tuesday to thank FBI director Christopher Wray for the federal agency's help in tracking down the "punk" who set three historically black churches in Louisiana ablaze.

“I want to thank you personally and your entire team for your help in catching the punk that burned three of our churches in Louisiana,” Kennedy said during an Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the FBI's budget. “The perpetrator was caught quickly, and I don’t think we could’ve done that without the assistance of the FBI. We, in Louisiana, are very grateful for that.”

Holden Matthews, 21, has been charged with aggravated arson, two counts of simple arson and three hate crime counts in connection with the fires between March 26 and April 4. St. Mary Baptist in Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist in Opelousas and Mt. Pleasant Baptist in Opelousas were all home to predominantly black congregations in St. Landry Parish.

Vice President Mike Pence visited with parishioners at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church last week, decrying a recent rash of attacks against faith-based communities and houses of worship.

The FBI worked alongside St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz and State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, whose organization headed the arson investigations.

A crowd-sourcing campaign raised more than $2.1 million toward the effort to rebuild the churches. Supporters posted a brief video update of the clearing efforts at the St. Mary site online Tuesday.

