Business-backed candidates won six of seven contested seats Saturday night for Louisiana's top school board, which means the push to overhaul public schools will likely continue for another four years.

All the winners were backed by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the state's top business lobby, over rival contenders backed by the two teacher unions -- the Louisiana Federation of Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Educators.

Both teacher groups have opposed the growth of charter schools, vouchers and other classroom changes and backed candidates who hoped to slow or even roll back efforts to re-work the education landscape.

A seventh candidate backed by LABI, Ronnie Morris, nearly won the open, Baton Rouge-area District 6 slot Saturday when he grabbed 49 percent of the vote.

Morris will face Gregory Spiers, who is backed by the LFT and LAE, in the Nov. 16 runoff.

Morris lives in Baton Rouge and Spiers is from Springfield.

The tallies mean that business-backed BESE members who favor sweeping changes in public schools will likely control eight of BESE's 11 seats in January.

The lineup could also boost chances that state Superintendent of Education John White will win a contract extension.

White, who has held the post since 2012, is working on a month-to-month contract because of an impasse on the board.

Tony Davis, another business-supported BESE member who lives in Natchitoches, was re-elected in August when no one filed against him.

Four of the lopsided winners Saturday were incumbents: Jim Garvey, of Metairie; Kira Orange Jones, of New Orleans; Holly Boffy, of Lafayette and Sandy Holloway, of Thibodaux.

