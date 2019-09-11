WASHINGTON — The Eastbank Little League World Series championship team from River Ridge have been feted with a parade, hosted by the New Orleans Saints during the team's NFL opener and even treated to elusive chicken sandwiches from Popeye's, thanks to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Now they are being recognized by Congress for their historic win over Curacao.

U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, has introduced a symbolic resolution honoring the team in the House, cosponsored by the other five members of the chamber's Louisiana delegation.

U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, and John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, have offered up a Senate resolution.

"These young men are the first team from Louisiana to win the championship and represented the United States in an inspiring way on the world stage," Scalise said on the House floor this week.

Speaking from the Senate floor, Cassidy named each of the team's members and coaches.

"These young men from River Ridge faced adversity, and they conquered it, demonstrating character and sportsmanship through the ups and downs," he said. "Their win should make all Americans proud."

Scalise said the All-Stars will soon be traveling to Washington to visit the White House and President Donald Trump.

