Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, according to the governor's office.

“I look forward to having a substantive conversation with President Trump about Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, our plans to re-open additional businesses next month, and our ongoing needs as we surge our testing capacity to 200,000 tests per month beginning in May," Edwards said in a release.

+2 Louisiana coronavirus stay-at-home order extended but fewer restrictions for restaurants, malls Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will extend the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15th, keeping a wide swath of the state’s economy at a st…

Louisiana had 27,286 cases of the coronavirus and 1,758 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

On Monday, Edwards extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order until May 15; it had been set to expire May 1. While many areas of the state have slowed the spread of the virus, others like Baton Rouge, Acadiana and northeast Louisiana have seen a rise in cases.

"I am appreciative of the President’s attention to Louisiana and his support for our people during this difficult time for our state," Edwards said. "Brighter days are ahead for Louisiana and by working together with our federal partners, I know we will get through this.”