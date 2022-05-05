The commander of Louisiana State Police appeared to realize quickly that Ronald Greene’s death at the hands of state troopers was problematic, new journal entries he provided to a select legislative committee show.
Former Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves’ attorney this week sent 11 pages of his journal to the House select committee tasked with investigating Greene’s brutal 2019 beating and death. The committee had subpoenaed the material and still intends to hold Reeves in contempt for not complying, the latest in a tense back-and-forth between Reeves’ attorney and lawmakers investigating the case.
In an entry dated May 22, 2019 – less than two weeks after Greene’s death – Reeves wrote “realize there is a problem—must address immediately.” He also appeared to mull the prospect of suspending troopers involved in Greene’s death pending a criminal investigation, and jotted down “adm. leave” and “video audit of Hollingsworth’s history,” suggesting he was prepared early on to probe Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth’s past. The entry seemed to focus on Hollingsworth’s decision to turn his camera off, with bullet points that read “video issue” and “review of past videos.”
Hollingsworth is the only trooper involved in Greene’s death who was facing termination for his actions. He died in a single-car crash in 2020, shortly after learning he would be fired.
The notes are limited to eight dates where Reeves wrote about the Greene case. They did little to assuage the committee, which is seeking a review of other parts of the journal to see if Reeves’ notes will shed light on who knew what about the case and when.
Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma, who chairs the committee, said Thursday he still intends to hold Reeves in contempt for failing to cooperate with the committee’s subpoenas. Magee said he wants to see more entries from around the time of the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, which touched off a national debate over racism and policing.
“We’re going to hold him in contempt; this does nothing to change that,” Magee said.
“The little bit they’ve given us, which is not everything, demonstrates that early on, Col. Reeves was aware there was a significant problem that needed addressing, yet it never got addressed,” Magee said. “That’s the heart of this investigation: Why did it not get addressed when we knew it was a problem?”
Magee went to the office of Reeves’ attorney, Lewis Unglesby, office earlier in the week to discuss the journal. Magee contends the committee is entitled to the entirety of the document because Reeves wrote notes about police work in it.
In his letter to Magee sending selected journal pages, Unglesby wrote that “these are the only entries about Greene, or the various individuals related to the Greene events.”
“You also marked certain pages in which you were interested,” Unglesby wrote. “Those pages do not relate to Greene nor anything involving Greene. These markings by you have been maintained as you selected them but are not being turned over because they involve names and events unrelated to your committee.”
Unglesby did not return calls seeking comment. He said in a previous interview this week the journal is full of "to-do lists" and is not a public record.
The legislative committee plans to meet next week to hold Reeves in contempt. The House and Governmental Affairs Committee would hold a hearing on the contempt charge before sending it to the full House for consideration, at which point Reeves could be hit with a fine, Magee said.
The limited pages provided this week indicate that the incident leading to Greene’s death was not the only time Hollingsworth turned off his camera.
In a lengthy entry from September 2020, a few days before Hollingsworth was told he’d be fired, Reeves appeared to find fault with Hollingsworth’s use of cameras in a number of cases.
The notes indicate there were three instances from May 2020 to August 2020, well after Greene’s death, that Hollingsworth’s body camera was turned off during traffic stops.
Reeves wrote that cameras give perspective about incidents, and that “he has taken that away from us,” causing the media and public to “question the integrity of the LSP in this incident.”
“Disabling the camera (at) the onset of the incident cast a shadow over whatever is about to happen next,” he wrote.
He also listed policy violations, including those related to body-worn and car cameras and conduct unbecoming of an officer.
Greene was shackled and brutally beaten after a lengthy car chase ended on a dark Union Parish road on May 10, 2019. His family said they were initially told he died from a car wreck, but that story unraveled after media reports revealed video footage of troopers beating and dragging Greene.
During the legislative probe, police officials have testified that the troopers’ actions amounted to torture and murder, and that State Police leaders covered up the incident. Reeves and other top lieutenants have denied covering anything up.
John Belton, district attorney for Lincoln and Union parishes, said recently he intends to soon impanel a special grand jury to consider indictments for the officers involved in Greene’s death. The U.S. Department of Justice is also probing the case.