A Senate leader said Monday he thinks Louisiana's top school board will stick by its earlier request for a $39 million hike in state aid for public schools as well as $1,000 pay raises for public school teachers.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Blade Morrish, R-Jennings, also said he backs the $39 million increase, which has sparked objections among House leaders.

Morrish said local school districts need the dollars -- it would be the second such increase in the past decade -- and many educators view the boost in aid for public schools and the $100 million teacher pay raise as a package.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to hold a special meeting on May 7 on its funding request.

In March BESE asked the Legislature for both a $39 million hike and a teacher pay increase, which also reflected Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal.

But the House Education Committee earlier this month returned the proposal to BESE, and asked the 11-member panel to remove the $39 million boost.

House Education Committee Chairwoman Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette, has said the action is needed to ensure that the state can afford the teacher pay raises, which she backs.

Some lawmakers contend that, if the $39 million is removed from the spending plan, it could be used for early childhood education, and trim a waiting list of 5,500 families seeking state assistance while they work or attend school.

Morrish questioned whether early childhood education is prepared to handle a $39 million injection of state dollars.

The Legislature can only accept or reject BESE's funding request but cannot change it.

