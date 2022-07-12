Exactly one year ago, Trina Edwards was at Edwin Edwards’ bedside when her husband, the four-time former governor, then 93, took his last breath.
On Tuesday, Trina talked in a radio interview about her new love: John Alario, a longtime Edwin Edwards ally who was twice Senate president and twice speaker of the House and is 35 years older than her.
“Obviously, I have a type,” Trina told Jim Engster, the host of a popular talk radio show in Baton Rouge.
“Do you think you will marry?” Engster asked.
“I don’t know,” Trina replied but then added, “If he asked, I would say yes.”
In an interview later, Alario said he was listening in.
“I’m very flattered with the answer,” Alario said, also a widower.
So does he plan to propose?
“I probably need enough time to figure out if I’m the guy,” he said.
Edwin Edwards and Alario, a master power broker in the Legislature, were the closest of political allies.
The relationship between Trina Edwards, 43, and the 78-year-old Alario has been the buzz of state political circles for months. Alario posted photos of them together at a Kentucky Derby party in Louisiana, looking dapper in their summer cocktail clothes, on his Facebook page.
But Tuesday was the first time either of them discussed their relationship publicly.
“Edwin is a hard act to follow,” she said. “But John keeps up pretty well.”
Trina made her comments on his Engster’s Talk Louisiana program on the one-year anniversary of Edwin Edwards’ death.
Trina teared up, Engster noted, when he played an old campaign clip of Edwin Edwards.
“I miss him,” she said. “It’s been a while since I heard his voice, I guess.”
Trina talked about how she wrote to Edwards, and enclosed a photo, back when he was in prison, convicted of defrauding businessmen during his final term in office in the 1990s. He wrote back and Trina began to visit him. She was 30 at the time. He was 81.
They married in 2011, and their son Eli was born in 2013.
On the radio, Trina spoke fondly of her 10 years of marriage with Edwards.
“He was so compassionate and kind all the time,” she said. “He never lost his temper.”
About 10 weeks after he died, Trina made news when she exhumed his remains from the cemetery and had him cremated. The move left at least three of the former governor’s four older children aghast.
She put his ashes on a bedside table, she said then.
Now, she said Tuesday, “he is in my living room.”
Trina said she recently moved to a house in Baton Rouge, from Gonzales, to be closer to Eli’s school.
Alario said he paid for the house and is splitting his time between there and his longtime home in Westwego.
The relationship didn’t come up until late in the interview, when Engster asked Trina what was next for her.
“You’ve probably already heard; maybe you didn’t want to bring it up,” she replied. “I have been seeing somebody for the past six months. … Things are going really well for me.”
“By the way, I fully approve,” Engster said. “I think this guy is a prince of a gentleman. We’re talking about John Alario.”
Alario, an accountant, took office in 1972 when Edwards first became governor. Edwards served two terms, sat out four years and was elected again in 1983. He chose Alario to be his speaker and again after his 1991 election as governor.
Universally liked, Alario ended his legislative career by not running for reelection in 2019, with an unmatched record in the history of the state Legislature. In all, he served 48 years – tied for the longest ever in Louisiana history – as both a Democratic speaker and as a Republican Senate president.
His wife, Ree, died nearly 16 years ago.
Trina said she and Edwin Edwards, knowing he would die first, sometimes talked about her future afterward.
“He would say, ‘I think you should marry so-and-so after I die,’” Trina said. “And one time I said, ‘I don’t know. What about John Alario?’
“And he said, ‘Oh, no. Not him.’ And I said, ‘Why’s that?’
“He said, ‘He doesn’t have any money.’ I said, ‘Well, you don’t have any money.’ He said, “’Oh, yeah, I guess you’re right. Do what you want.’”
Both Trina and Alario said they didn’t know each other well while Trina was married to Edwards, but that she reached out to him for dating advice afterward.
“I was getting a lot of calls – lawyers, lobbyists and politicians,” she said. “I’d ask him if they were nice.”
Said Alario: “I gave her some good advice: ‘Casual-date me.’”
Alario invited her to the Jan. 2 Saints game against the Carolina Panthers. Appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, he is a member of the board that oversees the Superdome and has seats in the board’s suite.
They have since moved beyond casual dating.
“She has a good sense of humor,” Alario said. “We have a lot of fun together.”
Like Edwards, Alario has four children who are older than Trina.
“My seven grandchildren are all younger than her,” he said, and laughed.