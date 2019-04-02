Louisiana's U.S. senators say that they hope to have an answer in two weeks about why thousands of the state's residents affected by severed floods in 2016 remain in a "duplication of benefits" trap.

U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy met with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Office of Management and Budget acting director Russell Vought on Tuesday to figure out why recovery money hasn't started flowing to homeowners, despite changes that Congress made to the federal Stafford Act last fall.

Louisiana received more than $1.7 billion from Congress to aid recovery from the 2016 floods. The bulk of the money, about $1.3 billion, has been designated to go toward homeowner rebuilding assistance, but a federal rule has restricted those who received Small Business Administration loans from reaping the full benefits of the program.

As in previous disasters, affected homeowners who sought SBA loans have been unable to tap into grant dollars that duplicated whatever loan amount they were deemed eligible to receive – even if they never accepted the loan money.

Members of the Louisiana delegation spearheaded efforts last fall to eliminate the requirement that SBA loans count against Restore Louisiana grants, but months later federal guidance hasn't been released that will allow the state to begin distributing money to newly-eligible homeowners.

Kennedy, R-Madisonville, says that the federal government has interpreted changes to the Stafford Act in a way that doesn't meet the intent they had navigating it through Congress.

“I asked (Vought) to look me in the eye man-to-man and tell me if OMB will comply with the law," Kennedy told reporters Tuesday, after he and Cassidy met with the members of the Trump administration.

Kennedy said they will meet on April 16 to again address the issue.

“My people deserve an answer," Kennedy said. "I’m tired of my people being screwed around by the bureaucracy in Washington.”

Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, also blamed D.C. bureaucracy for the hang-up.

"We continue to fight with the bureaucracy on the interpretation of the law Congress passed with clear intent," he said. “Common sense is that there would not be an issue of duplication of benefits for Louisiana flood victims. If the bureaucracy lacks common sense in their interpretation, we will continue to fight this issue.”

