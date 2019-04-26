BR.capitol.adv C886.jpg (copy)
Advocate file photo of an upper part of the Louisiana State Capitol

 ADVOCATE FILE PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Today in The Rundown: Louisiana is getting nearly $95 million to help with coastal restoration; lawmakers want looser restrictions for minors working; JBE's agenda advances with uncertainty and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today. 

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 44

Days until election day: 170

The News

Capital punishment: Religious leaders are trying to build support for ending Louisiana's use of the death penalty, a proposal that has repeatedly failed to gain the backing of state lawmakers. http://bit.ly/2PsDFur

Oil industry: Who does Scott Angelle talk to on the phone? A new crowd-sourcing effort wants to know. http://bit.ly/2PvJbw9

Criminal Justice: The Louisiana House has rejected legislation calling for “expedited jury trials,” a procedure on the bucket list of those seeking “tort reform” but one that lawyers who represent injured parties say would unnecessarily slow down resolution of civil legal matters. http://bit.ly/2Psf8W8

Coastal restoration: Louisiana will get nearly $95 million for coastal protection and restoration efforts in the latest round of payments from the federal government’s Gulf energy royalties. http://bit.ly/2PvedUQ

LA Gov: Two pieces of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ legislative agenda, a bid to let voters decide on a $9-an-hour minimum wage and a pay secrecy law aimed at tackling the state’s gender wage gap, took their first step at the State Capitol Thursday. http://bit.ly/2PwQKCN

U.S. Senate: A new poll shows that roughly half of Louisiana voters support the state's two senators. http://bit.ly/2Px8Og7

Minor issues: A Louisiana House committee swiftly passed a bill Thursday morning that would loosen child labor laws by letting minors work longer without a break. http://bit.ly/2PuMHqM

Saints: A bid to name Interstate 10 "Who Dat Nation Highway" across south Louisiana was sidelined Thursday in favor of a more modest tribute to the New Orleans Saints. http://bit.ly/2PuKQ5j

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House and Senate chambers will reconvene at 3 p.m. Monday.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the LSU Board of Supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the board room of the University Administration Building on the Baton Rouge campus.

Tweet beat

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent, and Sam Karlin covers the State Capitol for The Advocate.

