Former Gov. Bobby Jindal says he thinks that the media is treating President Donald Trump unfairly, as the president continues to ramp up his anti-press rhetoric.

"The media has gone so shrill with President Trump ... They are so shrill that the only people watching and reading some of these networks now are liberal activists," Jindal said during an appearance on Your World with Neil Cavuto on Thursday. "You wake up the next day and things are going fine."

More than 350 newspapers across the country published editorials Thursday refuting Trump's labeling of the news media as the "enemy of the people."

That prompted another early-morning series of tweets from the president swatting at what he deems as "fake news."

But Jindal, who also sought the GOP nomination for president and was known to take personal jabs at Trump (At one point in the campaign, Jindal said of Trump's signature coif: "He looks like he's got a squirrel sitting on his head."), said that he thinks the media has saturated the airwaves with breathless reports of bad news.

"It's like living in 'Groundhog Day' -- It's the same thing every day," Jindal said. "I think when the media attacks Trump, his voters look at him and say 'I'm glad you're fighting back.'"

Jindal, 47, was a regular fixture on Fox News programs during his time as governor, but he has maintained a relatively lower profile since leaving office in January 2016.

He now works for a global investment firm, writes monthly policy columns for the Wall Street Journal and is a paid speaker.

The Cavuto appearance may be another signal that Jindal, once seen as a GOP policy wunderkind, is growing more eager to court the national spotlight again.

Jindal told Cavuto on Thursday that he agrees with Trump's decision to revoke security clearance for former CIA director John Brennan.

"I think a lot of these former officials should give up their clearances," Jindal said. "The government will go on just fine without them."

Jindal also addressed the ongoing probe into Russia's meddling in the presidential election. He said he believes that Russia tried to impact the outcome, but he doesn't believe it's been proven that the efforts were successful.

"I've not seen evidence of that," he said. "For the left they have already made up their minds. They want to impeach him before the facts are in."