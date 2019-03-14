The Trump administration appears to be closer to resolving what's become known as the "duplication of benefits" trap that is blocking federal aid from reaching thousands of flood victims in Louisiana, after a meeting with the state’s two U.S. senators on Thursday.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, said his and Sen. Bill Cassidy’s meeting with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson in the Vice President’s Office was productive and will be the first step in a two-step process toward moving past the delays that have prevented people whose homes flooded in 2016 from tapping into federal assistance if they sought SBA loans.

“I’m tired of screwing with this,” Kennedy told reporters after the meeting.

Members of the Louisiana delegation spearheaded efforts last fall to eliminate a requirement that loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration count against Restore Louisiana grants, but months later HUD hasn't yet released federal guidance required for the state to begin distributing money to newly-eligible homeowners.

Kennedy said he now expects that HUD will issue its rule by the end of April. It’s unclear when the money will make its way to homeowners, as Kennedy said further action will be needed from the Office of Management and Budget.

Kennedy and Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, expect to meet with OMB acting director Russell Vought the week of March 25.

If that meeting isn’t productive, Kennedy said he’s prepared to take the issue further.

“if we can’t work this out, then by God that’s why we have a president of the United States,” he said.

Cassidy and Kennedy have used a parliamentary tactic to try to get the federal government's attention by holding up the Trump administration’s HUD nominees.

Cassidy said he told Carson that the hold would be lifted if HUD acts.

“Louisiana families are still waiting to put their lives back together, and they’ve waited far too long,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I made this clear to Secretary Carson, and emphasized how deeply this mess has hurt Louisiana homeowners."

An estimated 6,000 Louisiana residents who took out or applied for loans from SBA could be affected by the change.