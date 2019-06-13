WASHINGTON — U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise largely waved off the backlash that President Donald Trump has faced over remarks he made in an ABC News interview about taking dirt from foreign governments on his political opponents.

"I've been in many situations with him where how he responded to a hypothetical question was treated very differently when he actually had to deal with a specific problem," Scalise, R-Jefferson, said Thursday, just hours after ABC News released video of Trump's interview. "How you deal with it in a hypothetical is different because it's not real."

U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise spars with chamber's No. 2 Democrat over Trump investigation WASHINGTON — U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland traded barbs on Wednesday —…

Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House, has been a close ally of Trump and the two have frequently spoke fondly of each other.

Trump even attempted to convince Scalise to enter this fall's race for Louisiana governor.

In the interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Trump was asked whether he would accept damaging information about an opponent if offered by another country or would he call the FBI.

Report: President Trump asked Steve Scalise this week to jump in the Louisiana governor's race While visiting Louisiana earlier this week, President Donald Trump spoke with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and urged Scalise to jump in t…

"I think you might want to listen, there isn't anything wrong with listening," he said. "If somebody called from a country, Norway, [and said] ‘we have information on your opponent' -- oh, I think I'd want to hear it."

The backlash has been swift. "What the president said shows clearly, once again, that he doesn't know the difference between right and wrong," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said Thursday. "There is not any ethical sense that informs his comments and his thinking."

"He has a habit of making appalling statements," she added.

Trump has faced increased scrutiny since Democrats took control of the U.S. House, with hearings continuing into the 2016 campaign and interference by the Russian government. Democrats, so far, have stopped short of launching impeachment hearings.

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, the lone Democrat in Louisiana's congressional delegation, condemned Trump's remarks.

"Now he admittedly welcomes help from foreign governments," Richmond, of New Orleans, said on Twitter. "You can’t get any more morally bankrupt than this."

Trump defended his remarks Thursday morning via his favorite medium, Twitter.

I meet and talk to “foreign governments” every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Wales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about “Everything!” Should I immediately.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

....call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019