President Donald Trump is presented with a jersey from Louisiana State University Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow during an event to honor the 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON — The LSU Tigers continued celebrating their national championship win with a ceremony with a President Donald Trump on Friday punctuated with several joking moments, a recounting of the team's defeat over Clemson and little politics.
On the first time he saw Coach Ed Orgeron: "I said 'He's a big, strong-looking guy.' I didn't know if he had laryngitis or what."
On Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow's future: "He's gonna be so rich."
And about the political fight that he now finds himself in: "You've got a good (president) now, even though they're trying to impeach the son of a bitch."
President Donald Trump is presented with a jersey from Louisiana State University Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow during an event to honor the 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump greets Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger, and members of the NCAA football national champions Louisiana State University Tigers team in the East Room of the White House, Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Steve Helber)
President Donald Trump greets members of the NCAA football national champions Louisiana State University Tigers team in the East Room of the White House, Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Steve Helber)
President Donald Trump looks to Louisiana State University Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, third from left, and team during an event to honor the 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump points to 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, including quarterback Joe Burrow, and during an event to honor them in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor the 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor the 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor the 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump welcomes members of the NCAA football national champions Louisiana State University Tigers football team in the East Room of the White House, Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Steve Helber)
President Donald Trump welcomes members of the NCAA football national champions Louisiana State University Tigers football team in the East Room of the White House, Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Steve Helber)
President Donald Trump looks to Louisiana State University Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, third from left, and team during an event to honor the 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. ORG XMIT: DCEV401
President Donald Trump greets Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger, and members of the NCAA football national champions Louisiana State University Tigers team in the East Room of the White House, Friday Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Steve Helber)
A packed room of LSU fans, including Republican politicians from Louisiana like Attorney General Jeff Landry, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Senate President Page Cortez and several other state lawmakers, cheered and laughed as the president gave a near play-by-play recounting of LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson at the Superdome in New Orleans — a game Trump attended.
“Congratulations and (geaux) Tigers," Trump said before handing the mic to Orgeron and Burrow, who presented the president with a team jersey — No. 45 and Trump's name emblazoned on the back.
"I thought he was going to give me the Heisman Trophy," Trump deadpanned. "He's just giving me a jersey."
Burrow notably used his Heisman-winning speech to highlight hunger and poverty in his hometown in Ohio. Trump didn't directly address the concerns raised in that speech and instead kept the mood light as players stood behind him.
Burrow spoke briefly, thanking the president for having the team to the White House so soon after their win so that seniors could make the trip.
"I'll keep this short and sweet because I'm sure the president has more pressing matters to get to. It's truly an honor to be here," he said. "It's a moment we will never forget and great way to cap off the season."
The White House visit ended with players having a chance to take photos behind the storied Resolute desk in the Oval Office.
Earlier in the day, the team toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
The team is expected to go to the Capitol before heading back to Baton Rouge ahead of Saturday celebrations there.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.