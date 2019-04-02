BR.capitol.adv C886.jpg (copy)
Advocate file photo of an upper part of the Louisiana State Capitol

 ADVOCATE FILE PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Today in The Rundown: Budget battles heat up; Obamacare fight rages; Gas tax supporters optimistic; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics with less than a week until the legislative session starts.

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 6

Days until the session must end: 65

Days until election day: 193

The News

Taxes: A Houma state rep has proposed legislation that could lead to the consolidation of all sales tax collections and, he says, bring Louisiana in line with a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that opened the door to broad taxation of the internet. http://bit.ly/2OH9FKP

Budget: Appropriations hearings have begun and here's everything you need to know about the politics going into the process: http://bit.ly/2OHo5ui

Obamacare: AG Jeff Landry is backing legislation he says will protect health care coverage for thousands of Louisiana residents if a lawsuit he's engaged in successfully overturns the federal Affordable Care Act. http://bit.ly/2OJgADq

Medicaid: Though Gov. John Bel Edwards previously said Louisiana would seek to impose work requirements on certain adult Medicaid recipients, his administration isn't pursuing such a mandate, backpedaling on an idea struck down in other states by a federal judge. http://bit.ly/2OCPxJK

Gas tax: Despite steep odds, one of the leaders of a push to increase Louisiana's gasoline tax says winning legislative approval for the $940 million plan is feasible. http://bit.ly/2OEOB7I

Saints: A Louisiana lawmaker wants I-10 across Louisiana to be renamed in honor of the New Orleans NFL team. http://bit.ly/2ODhjGa

Education: Gov. John Bel Edwards' bid to boost teacher pay by $1,000 per year is winning wide support both inside and outside the Louisiana Legislature. http://bit.ly/2TRAZqV

LALege: 7 issues to watch in the session that starts Monday. http://bit.ly/2OFLuw8

New Orleans: For the second time in as many years, Louisiana voters could be asked to amend the state's constitution to provide property tax relief. But this time around, the tax break would apply only to people in New Orleans. http://bit.ly/2OEKJ6z

ICYMI: Some convicted felons got their first chance to vote in decades this weekend, thanks to a new voting restoration law. http://bit.ly/2OCglK4

St. George: The vote over whether there should be a separate city in unincorporated Baton Rouge will take place this fall. http://bit.ly/2OCe5CC

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House Appropriations meets at 9 a.m.
  • Public Recreation Access Task Force meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 1.
  • Sales Tax Streamlining and Modernization Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 4.
  • Legislative Audit Advisory Council meets at 1:30 p.m. in Room 6.

Gov's Schedule

  • 9 a.m. Announcement at CenturyLink Technology Center of Excellence in Monroe.

Tweet beat 

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

