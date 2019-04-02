Today in The Rundown: Budget battles heat up; Obamacare fight rages; Gas tax supporters optimistic; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics with less than a week until the legislative session starts.
The Countdown…
Days until the start of the legislative session: 6
Days until the session must end: 65
Days until election day: 193
The News
Taxes: A Houma state rep has proposed legislation that could lead to the consolidation of all sales tax collections and, he says, bring Louisiana in line with a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that opened the door to broad taxation of the internet. http://bit.ly/2OH9FKP
Budget: Appropriations hearings have begun and here's everything you need to know about the politics going into the process: http://bit.ly/2OHo5ui
Obamacare: AG Jeff Landry is backing legislation he says will protect health care coverage for thousands of Louisiana residents if a lawsuit he's engaged in successfully overturns the federal Affordable Care Act. http://bit.ly/2OJgADq
Medicaid: Though Gov. John Bel Edwards previously said Louisiana would seek to impose work requirements on certain adult Medicaid recipients, his administration isn't pursuing such a mandate, backpedaling on an idea struck down in other states by a federal judge. http://bit.ly/2OCPxJK
Gas tax: Despite steep odds, one of the leaders of a push to increase Louisiana's gasoline tax says winning legislative approval for the $940 million plan is feasible. http://bit.ly/2OEOB7I
Saints: A Louisiana lawmaker wants I-10 across Louisiana to be renamed in honor of the New Orleans NFL team. http://bit.ly/2ODhjGa
Education: Gov. John Bel Edwards' bid to boost teacher pay by $1,000 per year is winning wide support both inside and outside the Louisiana Legislature. http://bit.ly/2TRAZqV
LALege: 7 issues to watch in the session that starts Monday. http://bit.ly/2OFLuw8
New Orleans: For the second time in as many years, Louisiana voters could be asked to amend the state's constitution to provide property tax relief. But this time around, the tax break would apply only to people in New Orleans. http://bit.ly/2OEKJ6z
ICYMI: Some convicted felons got their first chance to vote in decades this weekend, thanks to a new voting restoration law. http://bit.ly/2OCglK4
St. George: The vote over whether there should be a separate city in unincorporated Baton Rouge will take place this fall. http://bit.ly/2OCe5CC
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House Appropriations meets at 9 a.m.
- Public Recreation Access Task Force meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 1.
- Sales Tax Streamlining and Modernization Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 4.
- Legislative Audit Advisory Council meets at 1:30 p.m. in Room 6.
Gov's Schedule
- 9 a.m. Announcement at CenturyLink Technology Center of Excellence in Monroe.
Tweet beat
Surprise. (It’s a hidden restroom). #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/m1ufFekvwS— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 1, 2019
Our inaugural statewide convention was a success! Thanks to all of our speakers and attendees who made the trip. We will continue fighting for justice and progress in our state. #LaLege #LaGov pic.twitter.com/g0m4nvFDG7— College Democrats of Louisiana (@collegedemsla) April 1, 2019
Campaign insider says @LouisianaGov raising combined up to $150K at this fundraiser and one tonight. Makes sure to note happening in @DocAbraham back yard #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/51hnSnU3KS— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) April 1, 2019
I'm testifying Tue Apr 2nd at 9am cst on Capitol Hill before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Energy & Mineral Resources about the importance of the oil & gas industry for our country & our state. You can watch Live (or later) at the link below. #LaLege https://t.co/S9D7KdLzxr— Sharon Hewitt (@sharonhewitt) April 1, 2019
MoVE New Orleans is planning a #MeToo panel discussion on April 15 featuring @HelenaMorenoLA and @MaryLandrieu. https://t.co/NzWcT7rki1 #lalege #lagov #lasen— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 1, 2019
.@SenBillCassidy backed Trump's First Step Act. @SenJohnKennedy opposed, citing Louisiana's criminal justice reform. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/84fZcKVJo1— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 1, 2019
