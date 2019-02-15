The Louisiana Ethics Board has reversed its previous ruling and narrowly agreed to allow candidates running for political office to use their campaign funds to pay for child care costs when they are taking part in fundraisers, meet-and-greets and other campaign events.

Morgan Lamandre, an attorney who is running for a Baton Rouge-area House seat next year, was advised by state Ethics Board in November that she could be penalized if she uses her campaign fund to pay for child care. Her appeal of that ruling was heard Friday morning, and the board voted 6-4 in favor of reversing the decision.

"The use of campaign funds to pay for child care expenses you would incur as a result of your participation in campaign events and activities is not an allowable expenditure," the Ethics Board concluded in its initial 5-2 vote.

Political candidates in Louisiana routinely tap into their campaign accounts to pay for constituent gifts, athletic tickets, Mardi Gras trinkets and monthly cellphone bills, among other perks, without facing penalty.

In the past, male candidates in Louisiana have been allowed to include child care among those expenditures.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is among those voice public support for Lamandre's appeal.

"Unfortunately, there are costs that candidates have to incur to run for office, and also to hold office," Edwards, a Democrat, said during his monthly call-in radio show in December. "Basic childcare seems to me to be a reasonable expense. ... I hope the Ethics Board will reconsider that decision."

Using campaign funds to cover child care drew a national spotlight when the Federal Election Commission last year ruled that it's legal for congressional candidates.

Louisiana, historically, has had few female legislators, compared to other states. About 14.6 percent of Louisiana's legislative seats currently are held by women. Only Oklahoma and Wyoming have smaller shares of female lawmakers, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures' 2018 figures.

