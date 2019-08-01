WASHINGTON — A Louisiana congressman and political rival of Gov. John Bel Edwards is seeking a federal probe into whether the Edwards administration spent taxpayer dollars to misrepresent the impact of Medicaid expansion in the state.

Gov. John Bel Edwards touts new Medicaid expansion study showing access to care improved Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration marked the third anniversary of Medicaid expansion taking effect in Louisiana by touting a new study tha…

In a letter to the U.S. Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, an Alto Republican running against Democrat Edwards for governor this fall, alleged that there is "reason to believe" LDH violated federal law "by using federal dollars to commission and distribute a study that contained findings that are deliberately false and misleading."

He claims a study LSU researchers conducted on the economic impact of Medicaid expansion didn't factor in some details, allowing it to be artificially inflated and "may have been deliberately false." LDH paid LSU for the study.

+5 St. Martin Hospital launches an $11.2 million expansion Braving the weather, nearly 200 residents and hospital employees joined state and local officials to break ground for the new $11.2 million ex…

The Edwards administration referred requests for comment to the Edwards re-election campaign.

"This is another sad stunt from Rep. Abraham's failing campaign, but now he's stooping to a new low by using his official office to lob a transparent campaign attack," Edwards campaign spokesman Eric Holl said. "Ralph Abraham is last in Congressional vote attendance. He needs to focus on his job and not on using his official office to attack his campaign opponents."

"If Ralph Abraham wants to attack LSU and Louisiana's most respected economist for political reasons, he shouldn't use taxpayer resources to do it," Holl added.

LSU didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the allegations Abraham makes against its researchers.

The reporting to federal watchdog is an escalation of the ongoing campaign battle between Abraham and Edwards, who is seeking a second term in office. Republican businessman Eddie Rispone of Baton Rouge also is running for governor.

"I have every reason to believe that LDH commissioned a bad report to mislead the public about how their tax dollars are being used. The people of Louisiana deserve an answer, and it is clear that we cannot trust LDH to regulate itself. The Inspector General needs to investigate and get to the bottom of this,” Abraham said in a statement.

The election is Oct. 12. A Nov. 16 runoff will take place if no candidate gets more than 50 percent in the first round.

The "Medicaid Expansion and the Louisiana Economy" analysis released last year concluded that Edwards' expansion of the Medicaid health care program in 2016 had allowed the creation or retention of nearly 19,200 jobs and generated nearly $3.6 billion in economic activity for the state of Louisiana.

More than 500,000 people have enrolled in Medicaid since Edwards signed an executive order expanding the program through the federal Affordable Care Act. That number has dipped slightly since the Department of Health completed an upgrade of its enrollment system.

Edwards this week marked the third anniversary of the expansion by touting a new study on it that found improved access to health care. The second study was conducted by Tulane and paid for by LDH. It is one part of a larger analysis Tulane is conducting on the expansions impact.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.

Medicaid expansion enrollment dips slightly, down 50,000 from peak amid new wage check system After two rounds of quarterly wage checks that are part of a new eligibility system for Louisiana’s Medicaid program, the number of people enr…