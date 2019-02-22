Work on the Loyola Drive interchange in Kenner is set to start in August, take four years to finish and cost about $125 million, Louisiana's transportation chief told state lawmakers Friday.

Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development, made the comment during a briefing to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

The Kenner project is one of four statewide to be financed with $650 million in federal bonds.

The new interchange at Interstate 10 and Loyola will improve access to the soon-to-be-opened new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The work includes widening the I-10 off-ramps onto Loyola as well as widening both Loyola and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Proposals for the work are due on April 23. Contracts will be awarded July 1.

Wilson said the initial sale of bonds will total $185 million and will be based on what can be done overall in two years, not one project at a time.

That proposal is set to be discussed by the state Bond Commission on March 21.

The initial borrowing includes $77.6 million for Loyola, $30.4 million to widen I-10 in Baton Rouge and $61.6 million for a new state route off I-220 in Bossier City to Barksdale Air Force Base.

The other $15.4 million will be for bond-related fees and contingencies, such as if more work than expected is possible on specific projects.

The Baton Rouge overhaul would widen I-10 for much of the corridor from the Mississippi River bridge to the I-10/12 split.

The entire Baton Rouge project is set to take six or seven years.

That project was initially set at $360 million. The latest estimate is $380 million because of lower than expected costs on the Bossier City project, Wilson said.

He said one of the first components may be construction of a flyover to College Drive, possibly to start in April 2020.

The flyover is an elevated express ramp on westbound I-10, and over I-12, for motorists headed to College Drive. Those drivers now have to cross three lanes on I-10 to exit at College.

"That will give immediate relief for folks getting off at College," Wilson said.

He said motorists may notice some work around Acadian Thruway this year.

Up to $12.5 million of the $650 million in bond money will be used for the replacement of the Belle Chasse tunnel and movable bridge.

All the work is being paid for by using Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle bonds to essentially get an advance on annual federal aid.

The debt will be repaid over 12 years using $67 million in federal dollars annually that otherwise would have been used for other state projects.

About two dozen other states have used a similar approach.

The borrowing is being employed because the state has a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs, which has delayed action on high-profile projects.