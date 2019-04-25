An effort backed by the governor to allow Louisiana residents to vote on raising the state’s minimum wage to $9 an hour advanced past its first legislative hurdle Thursday.
State Sen. Troy Carter’s bill would let citizens vote on instituting a statewide minimum wage for the first time, effectively giving minimum wage workers a raise from the federally-mandated $7.25 an hour.
As a constitutional amendment, the bill would only make it to the governor’s desk with a vote from two-thirds of both the House and Senate, a high hurdle in a Republican-dominated Legislature that has killed similar measures in each of the past three years.
The Senate Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations voted 5-1 to advance the bill.
The proposal, backed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, won approval after several business executives testified in favor, and despite the opposition by the National Federation of Independent Business and Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.
“The need for a living wage knows no bounds,” said Carter, D-New Orleans. “in all 39 senate Districts and all 105 House districts, there are constituents in need of a living wage.”
Carter urged senators to let citizens vote on the minimum wage idea, even if they personally oppose it. A recent LSU poll suggests Louisianans would pass a minimum wage hike, showing 81% support an $8.50 minimum wage. Nearly 60% of Louisianans even support a $15-an-hour minimum wage, the poll found.
Edwards vowed on the campaign trail to increase Louisiana’s minimum wage, but his efforts have been stopped by Republican lawmakers each year since he was elected. Edwards is running for re-election this year as the only Democratic governor in the Deep South.
The governor was set to testify at the committee but instead went to Ruston to assess the damage of a tornado that killed at least two.
The governor has previously advocated for an $8.50 minimum wage, but bumped that up by 50 cents this year and sought a constitutional amendment that would let citizens vote on it.
Business groups have helped kill similar legislation to raise the minimum wage in the past.
The head of Louisiana’s chapter of the NFIB, Dawn Starnes, testified in opposition to the bill Thursday, saying the business executives that supported it were representing larger firms that could afford the increase.
“We believe philosophically the market should dictate the wages,” she said.
The bill, SB 155, was opposed by Sen. Barrow Peacock, R-Bossier City.
Voting in favor were Sens. Carter, Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge; Wesley Bishop, D-New Orleans; Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles; and J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans.