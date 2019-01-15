NO.trump.011519.0849.JPG

Today in The Rundown: Hello! And welcome back to The Rundown for 2019. Hoping you had a lovely holiday season and happy New Year. In today's edition, we have the latest from President Donald Trump's visit to New Orleans, what's up with sports betting, the latest on Louisiana tourism and more Louisiana politics news. 

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 82

Days until election day: 269

The News

POTUS: President Donald Trump spoke to the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in New Orleans on Monday. http://bit.ly/2CoTv2X

ICYMI: Bipartisan support is building around a plan to allow sports wagering in Louisiana casinos, but a host of issues have yet to be hashed out and it will likely be more than a year before the first bet is placed here. http://bit.ly/2Cj7NSK

Tourism: The number of international tourists who visited Louisiana last year was up 37 percent, the second biggest increase in the nation. http://bit.ly/2CoL7jQ

Superdome: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Saints owner Gayle Benson honored ex-Gov. Kathleen Blanco at a short ceremony Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before the Saints-Eagles playoff game. http://bit.ly/2Cka00g

K-12 Education: A report by the usually noncontroversial League of Women Voters of Louisiana that says charter schools need more oversight is sparking arguments. http://bit.ly/2CndiQd

LSU: A former LSU student and fraternity member accused of pushing another student down two flights of stairs during an August 2017 fraternity preview event pleaded not guilty Monday. http://bit.ly/2Cl63Z5

Happening today

  • Governor's schedule: 1:30 p.m. Cyber Ecosystem Tour at Louisiana Emerging Technology Center in Baton Rouge.
  • 3:05 p.m. Signing Ceremony at Louisiana Business & Technology Center in Baton Rouge.

Tweet beat

