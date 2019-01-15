Today in The Rundown: Hello! And welcome back to The Rundown for 2019. Hoping you had a lovely holiday season and happy New Year. In today's edition, we have the latest from President Donald Trump's visit to New Orleans, what's up with sports betting, the latest on Louisiana tourism and more Louisiana politics news.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the start of the legislative session: 82
Days until election day: 269
The News
POTUS: President Donald Trump spoke to the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in New Orleans on Monday. http://bit.ly/2CoTv2X
ICYMI: Bipartisan support is building around a plan to allow sports wagering in Louisiana casinos, but a host of issues have yet to be hashed out and it will likely be more than a year before the first bet is placed here. http://bit.ly/2Cj7NSK
Tourism: The number of international tourists who visited Louisiana last year was up 37 percent, the second biggest increase in the nation. http://bit.ly/2CoL7jQ
Superdome: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Saints owner Gayle Benson honored ex-Gov. Kathleen Blanco at a short ceremony Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before the Saints-Eagles playoff game. http://bit.ly/2Cka00g
K-12 Education: A report by the usually noncontroversial League of Women Voters of Louisiana that says charter schools need more oversight is sparking arguments. http://bit.ly/2CndiQd
LSU: A former LSU student and fraternity member accused of pushing another student down two flights of stairs during an August 2017 fraternity preview event pleaded not guilty Monday. http://bit.ly/2Cl63Z5
Happening today
- Governor's schedule: 1:30 p.m. Cyber Ecosystem Tour at Louisiana Emerging Technology Center in Baton Rouge.
- 3:05 p.m. Signing Ceremony at Louisiana Business & Technology Center in Baton Rouge.
Tweet beat
Trying to hear POTUS speak...these guys next to me keep arguing. #noisiestneighborsever pic.twitter.com/n4Et51xopy— Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) January 14, 2019
The application process for the 2019 Governor’s Fellows Program in Louisiana Government is now open! This program provides college students a hands-on opportunity to learn about policy-making and how the state’s governing process works. #lagov #lalege https://t.co/YMMa0A4iuR— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 15, 2019
We need to await the John Bel Edwards administration that will give us a White House reception catered by Popeye’s and then America will have achieved peak performance.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 15, 2019
Attended conference where Gov. Christie spoke about his 5 year legal battle and victory against NCAA, NFL, NBA and others to legalize sports betting in NJ. #lalege pic.twitter.com/C8OyNEVkQV— Joe Marino III (@RepJoeMarino) January 13, 2019
Inbox: Louisiana issuing food stamps early for February due to federal gov't shutdown; benefits should be out by Jan. 20. Roughly 850,000 Louisianans receive food stamps. Background on the move from @elizabethcrisp: https://t.co/ZTed9Bby0h— Bryn Stole👻 (@brynstole) January 14, 2019
