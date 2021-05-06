With little debate, Louisiana's House on Thursday greenlit a multibillion-dollar spending plan for next year, advancing a series of budget bills that would begin carving up the latest federal coronavirus aid, give teachers a higher-than-expected pay raise and fund favored local projects.
The $36.4 billion spending plan for the financial year that begins July 1 mirrors many of the recommendations put forward by Gov. John Bel Edwards when he kicked off negotiations earlier this year and maintains a steady level of funding for state agencies.
With the state's coffers buoyed by billions of dollars in federal relief, lawmakers avoided major budget cuts and instead used excess funds to bump foster care board rates, raise K-12 teacher and university faculty salaries and fully fund the state's popular Taylor Opportunity Program for Students.
The measure passed by a 101-1 margin and now heads to the Senate, which is sure to have its own mark-ups before landing on Edwards' desk.
"The bill reflects, in these trying times, an opportunity to move in the best interests of the state while being mindful of the challenges that we do have and I appreciate the support on this bill," said Rep. Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, a Houma Republican, who shepherded the budget — known as House Bill 1 — to passage as the House Appropriations Chairman.
The legislation includes $800 pay bumps for secondary and elementary school teachers and $400 increases for school support staff. That's twice what Edwards, a Democrat, proposed in his initial budget — but falls short of the $1,000 raises for teachers and $800 raises for support staff lawmakers that legislative leaders promised.
Edwards pitched his proposal as a historic investment in higher education and his recommendation to increase funding for college and universities by $80 million made it through the legislative process largely unscathed. Those dollars will go towards pay raises for faculty, fully funding TOPS and additional resources for the state's need-based financial aid program.
Louisiana's entry-level prison guards also scored a 10% pay raise in the budget after department heads pleaded with lawmakers for new incentives to stem a sky-high turnover rate among staff.
Crafted by GOP lawmakers behind closed doors, the package of budget bills approved Thursday also further carved up nearly $1.6 billion in new federal coronavirus aid, the first tranche of $3.2 billion on its way to Louisiana.
Of those dollars, $400 million would go towards shoring up the state’s bankrupt unemployment trust fund to help pay jobless benefits instead of relying on federal loans. Lawmakers would steer another $300 million to upgrade the state's sewer and water systems and $55 million to cover revenue lost by ports.
Those priorities are largely in line with a proposal Edwards laid out in April, but lawmakers bucked the governor's warning against dividing up the money into smaller projects by setting aside $10 million for the logging industry and $4.5 million for movie theaters. Another $50 million would go to nonprofits and small businesses to provide direct aid to those impacted by COVID-19.
"Even though $3.2 billion sounds like, and in fact, is a lot of money, if we want to have transformative, positive change in our state, you can't do everything, and you can't cut this pie into 100 pieces and think you're going to make a significant improvement anywhere," Edwards said in April.
Lawmakers also voted to divvy up nearly $300 million in better-than-expected tax collections from the current fiscal year. That included $52 million to cover Louisiana's share of recovery expenses from last year's hurricanes and this year's winter storms and $38 million to cover legal judgements leveled against the state. Another $45 million would go towards paying off Louisiana's debt to the federal government for levee improvements following Hurricane Katrina.
The House directed another $23 million of the unspent cash to dozens of local projects. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office would get $1.9 million for equipment upgrades, Baton Rouge's Zoo would get $200,000, the St. George fire department would get $250,000 for capital improvements and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office would get $110,000 for body cameras.