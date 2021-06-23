In order to stabilize Louisiana’s struggling rural regions, the state needs to expand broadband access; improve infrastructure; develop and expand workforce training and higher education opportunities; plus maintain and expand agriculture centers in the state’s university systems, according to a report released Wednesday by the Governor’s Office.

Headed by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ former chief of staff, Ben Nevers, the 37-member Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization took a deep dive into the issues holding back the state’s small towns and rural areas.

The council focused on identifying the needs and suggesting solutions for issues like economic development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, clean water, agriculture and forestry, workforce development, broadband, and financing for affordable housing and business opportunities.

“Louisiana’s rural communities are the lifeblood of our state,” Edwards said in a press release. “Their natural resources feed and fuel the world, yet their citizens bear a disproportionate burden of poverty and lack of adequate access to healthcare, education, broadband and other essential needs. Our work to address these disparities has become even more urgent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when access to testing, treatment and vaccinations can mean the difference between life and death.”

Where about a half century ago Louisiana was primarily a state made up of small towns in rural areas, many people since have moved to the cities and suburbs.

Now, only about 750,000 of the state’s 4.6 million residents live in the country. And their lives are hemmed in by a lack of growth and the remnants of once thriving communities.

About 494,000 people across rural Louisiana do not have access to an internet connection, limiting their ability to access health services and education. Thirty-five parishes reported that more than 50% of their students do not have home internet access. Many towns can’t afford to keep up their drinking water system up to date and safe.

Agriculture contributes $11.7 billion to Louisiana’s economy. But with the young people moving to town, the workforce is aging. Technology and research are needed to make agriculture more efficient.

The 61-page report lays out steps for state and local governments to take.

“Collaborating on identifying these issues has brought forward new ideas, approaches and tactics. Louisiana will continue to provide robust support for its rural communities, which are clearly a critical element of our future success,” said Noble Ellington, who serves as the executive director for the Office of Rural Development.