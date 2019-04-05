U.S. Sen. John Kennedy had some choice words for LSU Coach Ed Orgeron and Gov. John Bel Edwards on the radio Friday morning, a day after Orgeron appeared at a campaign fundraiser for Edwards.

“I don’t want to watch LSU football and have to wonder if the coach is a Democrat or Republican. I’m so angry at this,” Kennedy, a Republican, said during his rant that lasted for more than five minutes without directly naming Orgeron.

Edwards and Louisiana-native Orgeron often appeared alongside each other at events promoting Louisiana and LSU.

On Thursday, Orgeron introduced Edwards at a fundraiser for Edwards’ re-election campaign, calling the Democrat incumbent “a man of great character, great integrity.”

Edwards faces two Republicans in his bid for re-election: Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, of Alto.

The election is Oct. 12, with a Nov. 16 runoff if no candidate gets more than 50 percent in the primary.

“Something happened this week in Louisiana politics that really disturbed me,” Kennedy said. “One of the coaches of our LSU Fighting Tigers football team endorsed a candidate for governor and I was appalled.”

“I’m really, really offended -- I’m offended at the coach, I’m offended by (LSU President F. King Alexander) letting it happen, and I’m offended by the candidate," Kennedy continued. “This is horrible. Does politics have to invade everything?”

LSU athletics declined to comment, and the administration didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

An Edwards campaign spokesman dismissed Kennedy's remarks.

“With all the problems facing our country, it’s downright embarrassing that this is what John Kennedy is worried about," spokesman Eric Holl said. "It’s also troubling that a United States Senator and attorney believes that college coaches should be denied their First Amendment rights. There’s a long record of coaches supporting candidates for elected office in Louisiana and other states, and they have the right to do so. Senator Kennedy needs to stop fussing about other people’s political preferences and do his job."

Ex-LSU coach Les Miles had a similarly close relationship with former Gov. Bobby Jindal when they were in those roles. Miles appeared at a fundraiser for Jindal's unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2015, and Miles attended Jindal's re-election victory party in Baton Rouge in 2011.

But Abraham sided with Kennedy and insinuated that he has deeper concerns about the university's leaders.

“Sen. Kennedy’s correct," he said. "This is very disturbing. We have a leadership problem in Louisiana, and it extends further than the governor’s office.”

