Angie Bueche moved to St. Helena Parish a decade-and-a-half ago to get away from the crowds, traffic and noise that had become common around her old home in the bustling Livingston Parish suburb of Watson.

But the move a couple of miles north brought a new set of challenges for the elementary school teacher, who works with disabled students. In rural St. Helena, high-speed internet is out of reach for most people — it’s pricey, and, for those who can afford a connection, tends to be excruciatingly slow.

For Bueche, 50, those obstacles mean her work days usually begin around 5 a.m., when she wakes up to drive past the Livingston-St. Helena line to her job at South Live Oak Elementary. In a quiet classroom, she spends the early morning hours crafting presentations on Google Slides for her students, who often require individually tailored class plans. They show up at around 7:30 a.m.

Bueche said she would prepare for classes at home if she could. But with just one painfully slow hotspot connection to share with her daughter and her husband, juggling class prep and her daughter’s college coursework becomes a challenge.

The slow internet brings endless frustrations.

“It would be nice to have a movie night,” Bueche said. “But we don’t know if a movie can play all the way through or if it’s going to buffer because we can’t rely on the internet service. It feels like to me that that should be a given in 2022.”

In many ways, Louisiana’s broadband problem is a microcosm of one felt across the rural United States. Fast internet tends to be less accessible in the state’s expansive and sparsely populated north, an area that’s rapidly hemorrhaging jobs and residents. Internet providers see little incentive in those places to shell out money needed to install fiber cables — the gold-standard of broadband connectivity.

A rural Delta town withers amid population loss. It represents a broader trend in Louisiana. WATERPROOF — Chuck Barice stomped around the remnants of a former department store on Main Street, cleaning up what was left — mostly bricks a…

But at a time when so many everyday tasks have moved online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, even residents on the outskirts of cities like Baton Rouge find themselves off the broadband grid.

In St. Helena, a parish of some 10,000 people in the pine-forested hills leading to the Louisiana-Mississippi line, just 6.3% of people have access to internet connections strong enough to support playing video games, according to a 2021 study by Broadband Now, an industry watchdog. The research firm found that provider choice in Greensburg, the parish seat, is “essentially non-existent.”

Most people are left to make do with connections rigged by setting up satellites near their homes. Those are expensive — usually costing between $100 and $200 a month for a subscription — and tend to yield painfully slow connections.

Streaming a class at home with his satellite internet is a "dreamy concept," said Dusty Lott, another parish resident.

"When we have had to do it on the past some days our satellite internet is so slow that it makes more sense to drive and sit in the parking lot at the library or McDonald's and connect to the free wifi," Lott said.

'We don't have enough broadband'

Though many Louisianans find themselves in Lott and Bueche's position, lack of firm data makes it difficult for officials to grasp the exact extent of the state's high-speed internet problem.

The Federal Communications Commission maps broadband service, but the agency draws data from industry self-reporting widely understood to be inaccurate.

Independent organizations that aggregate data from a mix of sources, however, like Broadband Now, show that internet woes are most pronounced in rural parishes to the north such as Catahoula, Lasalle and Bienville. In all, about 1.6 million Louisianans lack regular access to high-speed internet, according to an analysis by consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

Rural areas just beyond sprawling suburbs can fare just as badly.

In St. Helena, Washington and the Feliciana parishes, a 2,000-square-mile area north of Baton Rouge inhabited by fewer than 100,000 people, Broadband Now found that just 18% of residents have access to internet connections that allow downloads of 100 megabytes of data per second — the speed required to play video games or stream on two devices at the same time.

In Greensburg, the company found average internet speeds hover around 12 megabytes per second. The average in Houston is 187 mbps. New York’s exceeds 500 mbps.

Recovery from Hurricane Ida in late August further illuminated the already pronounced lack of access in St. Helena, as residents struggled to communicate in the aftermath of the storm. With no cell service and inconsistent internet at the police jury building in Greensburg, parish officials resorted to driving south and setting up a makeshift command center in Pine Grove, a tiny community a few miles east of where Bueche lives.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Wifi was one of the final utilities to return to nearby Tangipahoa Parish after the storm — and residents grew angry as companies took months to reconnect service in areas on the outskirts of Hammond, the parish’s largest city.

In St. Helena, though, “we don’t have enough broadband for that to be an issue,” state Rep. Robby Carter, D-Amite, said after the storm. Carter said he relies on a satellite for internet service at his home near Greensburg.

'It messes me up'

Often, in Bueches’ home, the question of who gets to use the internet comes down to a game of rock, paper, scissors.

That’s because the household’s single AT&T hotspot can’t support more than one person streaming or working at a time, leaving the family to “check each other” and negotiate whose tasks are most important, Bueche said.

Even having one person on the hotspot can pose issues: While taking college classes remotely due to COVID-19, Bueche’s daughter would resort to taking tests in her mom’s classroom at Live Oak or at a friend’s house — places where she could work free from the anxiety that her internet connection might suddenly cut out, obliterating her progress.

At times, Bueche has found the poor connection impacting her work. Her students are with her “from the time they get off the bus to the time they get back on,” she said, meaning her class prep has to happen after-hours.

“And if I’m not able to do something that I need to do at home because the internet is down, it messes me up,” she said. “I go into the classroom not prepared. Or I have to set my alarm way early the next morning to make sure that I get it done.”

'An integral part of day-to-day existence'

Funded by a windfall of coronavirus relief, and with money from the federal government’s $3.2 trillion infrastructure bill likely to follow, Louisiana is in the midst of launching an ambitious program to grow broadband access in its many poorly serviced areas.

'The internet failed them': Louisiana plans $180M investment for broadband in rural areas When the coronavirus pandemic struck, and society turned to technology to stay connected, the rural town of Ville Platte was left in a lurch. …

State officials have been traveling from town to town across Louisiana, talking with local leaders about how to best meet communities’ broadband needs across three areas: Access, affordability, and knowing how to best use digital tools, said Veneeth Iyengar, head of the state’s new office of Broadband Development and Connectivity.

Iyengar said the office has made progress on its efforts, with about a quarter of the state establishing task forces focused on growing broadband access composed of local leaders. To address the lack of solid data about broadband access, the office has also encouraged residents to fill out a survey issued by the Delta Regional Authority assessing local broadband speeds, and is preparing to make applications received for its initial $90 million of funding for local-level broadband progress public in the coming weeks, he said.

That money is likely to be supplemented by another tranche of funds approved through in upcoming state legislative session. And even more money is likely to follow through the infrastructure bill.

“The goal for us is to have fiber in every home,” said Roderick Matthews, St. Helena’s director of emergency operations. “We have been talking about it, looking at it as a possibility with all these other funding sources. But I think the fact that the infrastructure bill passed, now it’s like, this will probably be a reality.”

For residents like Bueche, that reality can't come soon enough. For her, it feels like each passing month of the pandemic and its accompanying digital boom have left the place she lives behind.

"The reliance of the internet in life has changed," she said. "It’s become an integral part of day-to-day existence."

Where she lives, however, accessibility has yet to catch up.