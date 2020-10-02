Legislation that would suspend Gov. John Bel Edwards' anti-coronavirus orders breezed through the Louisiana House on Friday morning 68-22.

The measure, House Concurrent Resolution 9, next faces action in the Senate and won approval without debate.

The sponsor is House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.

+2 Effort to change coronavirus rules begins taking shape as Legislature begins session As the gavel fell Monday evening, the Louisiana Legislature began a month-long session specially-called by Republican lawmakers to review bill…

Moments later the House approved a similar resolution 62-29.

The governor is a Democrat and the House and Senate are controlled by Republicans.

Exactly which measure will win final approval is unclear amid arguments on exactly how far the Legislature should go to put a check on Edwards' authority.

The Schexnayder plan would suspend the governor's orders from the day that it wins final approval until 30 after the special session ends.

The gathering has to finish by 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.

About half a dozen other proposals aimed at curbing Edwards' authority on how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic are set for votes before the House adjourns for the week Friday.

Backers say their constituents are demanding relief for businesses and daily activities, especially since cases in Louisiana have declined in recent weeks.

Edwards has said he is trying to strike a balance between reducing cases of the virus with the need for residents to earn a living.

Chief State Health Officer Jimmy Guidry said earlier this week he expects another surge of the virus during flu season and that it will be intense as the state experienced in the spring.

Louisiana has had the highest number of cases per capita in the nation for months.

The action took place on the fifth day of a special session called by GOP leaders in the House and Senate.

One of the key issues is whether and how to give lawmakers a voice in rules aimed at stemming the virus.

+5 Inside Louisiana's special session: Political tug-of-war over coronavirus orders at heart of agenda Rescuing Louisiana's unemployment fund and recovering from Hurricane Laura are the marquee issues for the monthlong legislative session hastil…

Other topics include replenishing the state's dwindling unemployment because of the spike in the jobless rate and assistance for southwest Louisiana after Hurricane Laura devastated the area on Aug. 27.

The state is in Phase 3 for the reopening of its economy, which allows restaurants and other sites to operate with 75% of their capacity.

The order is in effect until at least Oct. 9.

Check back with The Advocate for updates.