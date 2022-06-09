Rep. Scott McKnight, a Baton Rouge Republican, said Thursday morning he plans to run for State Treasurer next year.
Republican John Schroder, who holds the job now, is expected to be a candidate for governor in 2023.
"The State Treasurer in Louisiana serves a bigger role than most states," McKnight said in a statement.
"It's important to have a fiscal conservative with business experience in the seat to keep a watchful eye on state spending and be willing to take a stand," he said.
McKnight has served in the House since 2020.
A campaign kickoff fundraiser is set for June 30 in Baton Rouge.
McKnight said his fundraising committee includes Boysie Bollinger, of New Orleans; Scott Ballard, of Covington; Russell Mosely, of Baton Rouge; Beth and Ross LeBlanc, of Lafayette; Gray Stream, of Lake Charles and Mike Busada, of Shreveport.
McKnight is vice-president and director of business development at BXS Insurance, which collects over $1 million per year in premiums.
The election is Oct. 14, 2023 and any runoff will be Nov. 18.