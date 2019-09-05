Today in The Rundown: The governor's race heats up with a debate set and endorsement decisions being made; Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco's family reveals she benefited from medical marijuana in her final months with terminal cancer; transportation news and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 37
Days until runoff: 72
Days until inauguration: 110
The News
Medical marijuana: Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco turned to medical marijuana at the end of her life: 'It was a game-changer' http://bit.ly/2UtKNZS
Transportation: Autonomous vehicles in Louisiana have potential to reduce congestion on roadways across the state and even enable faster hurricane evacuations, according to research conducted by an LSU professor. http://bit.ly/2Utcy4G
Border: To help build the U.S.-Mexico border wall, the Trump administration's latest plan would siphon nearly $40 million from planned upgrades to the base in Belle Chasse, among other military construction projects. http://bit.ly/2UsGRZo
EWE: Former Gov. Edwin Edwards was briefly hospitalized this week but is reportedly doing fine now. http://bit.ly/34ohVGW
Elections: This year's Louisiana Senate races feature several battles among long-time friends. http://bit.ly/2UsQc3v
Governor's race: Republican members of the Congressional delegation haven't endorsed either GOP candidate in the gubernatorial race, but they've all said they don't want Edwards to get a second term. http://bit.ly/34np5vm
LA GOP: The state Republican Party also couldn't decide between Rispone and Abraham, and decided to endorse both major Republican candidates: http://bit.ly/2UvTF1c
Debate: The stage has been set for the first of three televised gubernatorial debates coming up on Sept. 19. Details: http://bit.ly/2Uttisy
Vaping: Nine people in Louisiana have reported cases of a life-threatening condition known as “vaping illness” that has been popping up around the country. http://bit.ly/2Ut3j4C
Environment: After years of outcry by some neighbors of the Denka neoprene plant in St. John the Baptist Parish, the state has planned a “comprehensive study” to establish definitively whether residents in the vicinity have elevated rates of cancer. http://bit.ly/34lZ53i
State Legislature: A federal probe into state Sen. Wesley Bishop includes allegations about a Road Home grant he received, sources say. http://bit.ly/34rwABd
Transportation: The 65-year-old Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans is getting a $3.7 million upgrade that will bring it into compliance with federal disability laws and, officials say, better position it for future growth. http://bit.ly/34qae3h
Happening today
Governor's schedule
- 8:30 a.m. Louisiana Opioid Action Summit at The Harbor Center in Slidell.
- 9:30 a.m. DOTD announcement in Mandeville.
- 11:30 a.m. Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation 2019 Honors Luncheon at the Superdome in New Orleans.
- 1 p.m. CPRA Announcement in Thibodaux.
Tweet beat
EWE will outlive all of us... #lalege #lagov https://t.co/fwQwUiMeIB— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 4, 2019
Submit questions for the CABL and LPB gubernatorial candidate debate. CABL and LPB will sponsor a live Governor's Debate on Thursday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. Citizens can submit questions for consideration at the link below.https://t.co/I82UJfVWwP— Council for A Better Louisiana (@CABLorg) September 4, 2019
Starving Seniors: How America Fails To Feed Its Aging https://t.co/YTWLI8qnu3 via @KHNews Louisiana has the highest rate of food insecurity among seniors. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 4, 2019
Great to have @SenBillCassidy in St Tammany to discuss how to deliver broadband to our rural areas. #LaLege pic.twitter.com/JuiQonkHkN— Sharon Hewitt (@sharonhewitt) September 4, 2019
.@SenJohnKennedy is on @FoxNews right now and just pulled this one out of the ole repertoire: "I believe that love is the answer, but I also own a handgun just in case." #lasen #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 4, 2019
Among other Senate endorsements announced today, the @LAGOP exec committee has officially endorsed opponent of incumbent Republican Sen. Ryan Gatti. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/hszScCBwH1— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 4, 2019
Under this scenario, Louisiana, with its April 4 primary, would play a more prominent role in selecting the Democratic nominee. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/OZRhTVFGIC— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 3, 2019
Here's where @SteveScalise has spent his August recess and the list of lawmakers that he's campaigned for/appeared alongside. Scalise has said his main goal right now is helping GOP regain control of the House. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/LbaMGK76V7— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 3, 2019
What a special treat. This huge manatee was enjoying lunch next to my boat in Southshore Harbor this morning. It was a spectacular creature. pic.twitter.com/hRCywBPbFA— Conrad Appel (@ConradAppel) September 2, 2019
How does Louisiana’s debt load stack up against other states? Where is the state spending money on construction projects? Which parishes are getting the most state-financed roadwork? Answers are available on a new website created by Treasurer John Schroder’s office #lalege https://t.co/lBXyMgOoy6— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) September 2, 2019
The VIP section @NorbNolty @BryanJAdams1 #lalege pic.twitter.com/1RKM44Juwm— Joe Marino III (@RepJoeMarino) September 2, 2019
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to
ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.