Today in The Rundown: The governor's race heats up with a debate set and endorsement decisions being made; Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco's family reveals she benefited from medical marijuana in her final months with terminal cancer; transportation news and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until primary election: 37

Days until runoff: 72

Days until inauguration: 110

The News

Medical marijuana: Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco turned to medical marijuana at the end of her life: 'It was a game-changer' http://bit.ly/2UtKNZS

Transportation: Autonomous vehicles in Louisiana have potential to reduce congestion on roadways across the state and even enable faster hurricane evacuations, according to research conducted by an LSU professor. http://bit.ly/2Utcy4G

Border: To help build the U.S.-Mexico border wall, the Trump administration's latest plan would siphon nearly $40 million from planned upgrades to the base in Belle Chasse, among other military construction projects. http://bit.ly/2UsGRZo

EWE: Former Gov. Edwin Edwards was briefly hospitalized this week but is reportedly doing fine now. http://bit.ly/34ohVGW

Elections: This year's Louisiana Senate races feature several battles among long-time friends. http://bit.ly/2UsQc3v

Governor's race: Republican members of the Congressional delegation haven't endorsed either GOP candidate in the gubernatorial race, but they've all said they don't want Edwards to get a second term. http://bit.ly/34np5vm

LA GOP: The state Republican Party also couldn't decide between Rispone and Abraham, and decided to endorse both major Republican candidates: http://bit.ly/2UvTF1c

Debate: The stage has been set for the first of three televised gubernatorial debates coming up on Sept. 19. Details: http://bit.ly/2Uttisy

Vaping: Nine people in Louisiana have reported cases of a life-threatening condition known as “vaping illness” that has been popping up around the country. http://bit.ly/2Ut3j4C

Environment: After years of outcry by some neighbors of the Denka neoprene plant in St. John the Baptist Parish, the state has planned a “comprehensive study” to establish definitively whether residents in the vicinity have elevated rates of cancer. http://bit.ly/34lZ53i

State Legislature: A federal probe into state Sen. Wesley Bishop includes allegations about a Road Home grant he received, sources say. http://bit.ly/34rwABd

Transportation: The 65-year-old Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans is getting a $3.7 million upgrade that will bring it into compliance with federal disability laws and, officials say, better position it for future growth. http://bit.ly/34qae3h

Happening today

Governor's schedule

  • 8:30 a.m. Louisiana Opioid Action Summit at The Harbor Center in Slidell.
  • 9:30 a.m. DOTD announcement in Mandeville.
  • 11:30 a.m. Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation 2019 Honors Luncheon at the Superdome in New Orleans.
  • 1 p.m. CPRA Announcement in Thibodaux.

