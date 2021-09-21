On Monday, the first day of a three-week application period, the state Department of Children and Family Services received 250 to 350 calls per second from people wanting to apply for disaster food stamps.

The situation isn’t much better Tuesday morning, at least if angry commentators to the DCFS Facebook and on Twitter are any indication.

The call volume is better Tuesday than it was on Monday, but still heavy, Sean Ellis of DCFS said Tuesday. The average wait time is about 50 minutes. The agency handled 11,339 applications on Monday, which is more in one day than in the entire run of the program in some previous storms.

DCFS expects 185,000 Louisiana residents eventually will file for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

D-SNAP application phone line couldn't handle the volume; here's how to apply So many people tried to apply for emergency food stamps on the first day that the agency's phone system simply couldn't handle the volume Monday.

The system can handle 1,500 calls at any one time, putting those lucky enough to get through on a long wait before a staffer can pick up to take the application. A lot of other callers are just sent off to phone perdition. Comments on social media claim waits of two to four hours before a staffer comes on the line. Others say they still haven't gotten the phone number – (888) 524-3578 – to connect at all.

Still others complain that after long wait, their applications were denied. Even with storm damages considered, the applicants still took home too much money to qualify for food stamps. Those refused applicants can appeal within 90 days.

The decision letter that applicants receive from DCFS will include instructions for filing an appeal. They will need to complete and sign the section below "Fair Hearing Information" and return it to the address indicated in the letter.

The federal government relaxed the qualification rules for receiving food stamps because of Hurricane Ida. By adding storm-related expenses to the calculation, D-SNAP temporarily opens the door to food stamps for some households who ordinarily make too much for the benefit – up to $680 in groceries for a family of four – depending on how much storm expenses they have.

To apply a member of the household must phone the agency — at (888) 524-3578 — and be interviewed by staff between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., during their designated time. Applicants will be asked about income, checking and savings account balances and other financial assets, as well as about a wide range of costs caused by the storm. The interview takes about 22 minutes to complete. Most applicants will learn immediately if they qualify and for how much.

On Tuesday, the agency added a wait-time message about who could apply during that time period, in hopes those who aren't calling during their allotted application time would hang up and gave their spot in line to someone else.

DCFS set up a schedule that allows applicants from specific parishes to phone during specified times in hopes of keeping wait times down to about 10 minutes. Actually, applicants have three days to phone in to apply: The scheduled day for last names that begin with specific letters, then two additional days, Friday and Saturday, for people to phone in from those parishes regardless of the letter with which their last name begins.

Monday was for people whose last names start with the letters A-F and living in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

Tuesday is for residents of those parishes with last names beginning G-M can call. Wednesday is for last names N-S and Thursday is T-Z.

Applicants in all three phases can also phone on Friday and Saturday, regardless of their last name, provided they are living one of the parishes in that particular phase.

PHASE 2 – Sept. 27 to Oct. 2

For residents of Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St. Martin (lower St. Martin Parish ZIPs only 70339 and 70380), St. Mary and Tangipahoa parishes.

Day 1 (Monday, Sept. 27) — Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, Sept. 28) — G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, Sept. 29) — N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, Sept. 30) — T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, Oct. 1) — Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes

Day 6 (Saturday, Oct. 2) — Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes

PHASE 3 – Oct. 4-9

For residents of Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes.

Day 1 (Monday, Oct. 4) — Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, Oct. 5) — G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, Oct. 6) — N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, Oct. 7) — T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, Oct. 8) — Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes

Day 6 (Saturday, Oct. 9) — Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes

Additional information about the emergency food stamps can be found by texting LADSNAP to 898-211 or by visiting www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP. Translation services are available for people whose primary language is not English.

